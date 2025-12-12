Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Butterfly and First Baptist Church Complex / Revery Architecture

The Butterfly + First Baptist Church Complex — As cities densify and land grows scarcer, sacred sites – long seen as untouchable – are emerging as unexpected catalysts for urban transformation. In Vancouver, where rising housing demand and social isolation intersect, The Butterfly introduces a new urban typology: design-forward vertical living anchored in community and culture. This landmark project represents a unique partnership between architects, a religious institution, and developers to reimagine church-owned land as an eclectic mixed-use village.

