Western Sydney Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects + Cox Architecture + Woods Baggot

+ 11

Category: Airport, Sustainability & Green Design

Zha Project Directors: Cristiano Ceccato, Paolo Zilli, Mouzhan Majidi (Strategic Design)

Zha Commercial Director: Gianluca Racana

Zha Project Associate In Charge: Clara Martins

Zha Project Architect: Leo Alves

Zha Project Team: Nessma Al-Ghoussein, Enrico Anelli Monti, Zsuzsanna Barat, Cristina Barrios Cabrera, Afsoon Eshaghi, David Fogliano, Anna Mieszek, Peter Safranka, Michele Salvi, Ashwin Shah, Armando Solano

Zha Competition Team: Leo Alves, Cristiano Ceccato, Nessma Al-Ghoussein, Cristina Barrios Cabrera, Li Jin, Clara Martins, Armando Bussey Solerio, Mariana Cabugueira, Saman Dadgostar, Paulo Flores, Shao-Wei Huang, Charles Walker

Cox Project Director And Design Lead: David Holm

Cox Interior Design Director: Brooke Lloyd

Cox Interior Design Lead: Ingrid Kelly

Cox Project Architect: Michael Grave

Cox Delivery Director: Satvir Mand

Cox Project Team: Adelaide Cowan, Cristian Gonzalez Diaz, Enrico Anelli-Monti, Kate MacDonald, Katie Miller, Leanne Noh, Brendan Nolan, Lev Teng, Matthew Findlay, Michael Kahn, Satvir Mand, Zia Gatti, Jodi Archer, Matthew Findlay, Kang Wang, Eric Quang, Leo Arias Galarza, Lev Teng, Ashley Robinson, Chandra Rajamani, Trent Schatzmann, Xan Pan, Shaun Burgess, Catriona de Salis, Nichole Darke, Andrew Van Zanten, Iavor Nikolaev, Alessia Capponcelli

Client: Western Sydney Airport Company (Federal Government of Australia)

Partner Design Architect: COX Architecture

Art Program: Barbara Flynn

Executive Architect: Woods Bagot

General Contractor : Multiplex

Cost Consultants: BA Air Consultants

Façade Engineering: Apex Façade Consultants

Mep Engineering: Aurecon

Transport Consultant: Aurecon

Fire Engineer: Philip Chun & Associates

Landscape Consultant: Lat27

Architectural Lighting Design: Lichtvision Design

Specialist Lighting Designer: LCI

Daylight Design: Luminous

Acoustic Consultants: LCI

Baggage Handling Systems: AvLogix

Ict Contractor: LCI

Low Voltage: LCI

Security Planning: SCG

Wayfinding: Triagonal

Retail Consultant: Chapman Taylor

Retail Specialist: Mercurius

Scheduling: Arch Artifex

Airport Masterplan: Arup

Indigenous Interpretation: Murawin

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A debut look inside the newly completed Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) terminal reveals a design that redefines airport architecture in Australia – grounded in place, shaped by light, and built for the future of aviation. As the first major airport built in Australia in over 50 years, WSI signals a generational shift that will transform Western Sydney. Located in Badgerys Creek, the terminal is a catalyst for long-term economic, social, and cultural opportunity. From initial design concepts by COX Architecture and Zaha Hadid Architects to the design and construction by Multiplex and Woods Bagot, the terminal blends innovation with functionality. It reflects the identity of its setting while offering an intuitive and future-ready passenger experience.

"We are on the precipice of launching a seamless and stress-free airport experience unlike any other in Australia," said Simon Hickey, CEO, Western Sydney International Airport. "WSI will give our global city a 24-hour international gateway that will continue to create significant economic opportunities for all of Greater Sydney." "This is a rare opportunity to define the next generation of airport design on a global stage," said Cristiano Ceccato, Director and Design Lead, Zaha Hadid Architects. "Together with COX, we created a design that meets the highest standards of architectural innovation, passenger experience, and operational efficiency. What makes this terminal extraordinary is its blend of human-scaled design and international ambition. It is grounded in its setting, and yet globally competitive."

A terminal defined by light and landscape - Inspired by the vast horizons of the Cumberland Plain, the terminal's architecture reflects the natural beauty of the region. Its horizontal form and soft edges mirror the surrounding landscape, while its sculptural ceiling—one of the building's defining features—filters light to echo the way sunlight moves through eucalyptus bark. "From the outset, our vision was to create an airport that belongs to this place; not just physically, but in spirit and identity," said David Holm, Principal and Design Lead, COX. "The 'Great Australian Light' is one of the defining qualities of the Australian experience, and it has been central to our design thinking. The way light filters through the terminal shapes how people move, orient, and feel, creating a sense of calm, clarity, and connection. For many, this space marks their very first encounter with Australia, and we wanted that experience to feel unmistakably grounded in place."

A passenger-first experience through a Western Sydney lens - One of the most culturally diverse regions in Australia, Western Sydney's identity is reflected throughout the terminal's public spaces. The design was shaped through consultation with Dharug Custodians, in collaboration with First Nations consultant Murrawin, embedding local narratives into the architecture. Open sightlines, warm materiality, and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces result in a terminal that is egalitarian in spirit and expressive of local values. "We have created a place that celebrates the cultural richness of Dharug Country," said David Holm. "The ambition was to create an airport that is not just a transit space but a destination in itself," said Neil Hill, Principal, Design and Delivery Lead, Woods Bagot. "The Terminal and Landside Forecourt establish a uniquely Western Sydney character – one that welcomes visitors while resonating with the many identities and cultures that define this region." WSI sets a new benchmark for simplicity and ease of movement. The architecture itself guides passengers naturally through the terminal, with strong visual cues and an intuitive layout.

Built for the future - With a 5-Star Green Star Rating for its design, the WSI terminal integrates regenerative design principles, utilising natural ventilation, energy efficiency, and water recycling. The terminal's modular design allows for phased expansion, ensuring flexibility to accommodate future technology and passenger needs without compromising operational efficiency. "The terminal offers a constantly evolving visual experience and sense of joy as passengers move through the space," said Neil Hill. "Respecting the initial concept, we configured the landside, terminal, and airside design to balance and optimise the commercial and operational functional requirements. With the Multiplex team, and working closely with WSI, we introduced innovative design solutions to elevate the customer experience, deliver sustainable outcomes, and applied industry-leading technical acumen." With construction complete, this first look offers insight into the design and innovation shaping one of Australia's most significant infrastructure projects.