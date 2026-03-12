CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects

•
Anjarle, India
-
Architects: Sanjay Puri Architects
- Area: 32000 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
-
Manufacturers: Ashbury International, Burhani Interiors, Cane India, Dorma , Flexstone, Hafele, Loom craft, Maitri Interiors Project Pvt. Ltd., Rajdhani Crafts, Simpolo, Supernova Lights, Vox India
-
Lead Architect: Sanjay Puri
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Wellbeing, Community Center
- Design Team: Sanya Gupta, Madhavi Belsare, Akshay Chikhalkar, Payal Raut
- Roof: Aadyaam Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.
- City: Anjarle
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a steeply contoured hill overlooking the Ocean in Anjarle, Maharashtra, India, Crest Nine is a community centre designed as a recreational hub for a gated villa enclave. The site drops sharply from the approach road, allowing the building to emerge gradually from the natural terrain, rather than sit upon it.