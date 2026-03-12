CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects

+ 23

Category: Wellbeing, Community Center

Design Team: Sanya Gupta, Madhavi Belsare, Akshay Chikhalkar, Payal Raut

Roof: Aadyaam Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

City: Anjarle

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a steeply contoured hill overlooking the Ocean in Anjarle, Maharashtra, India, Crest Nine is a community centre designed as a recreational hub for a gated villa enclave. The site drops sharply from the approach road, allowing the building to emerge gradually from the natural terrain, rather than sit upon it.