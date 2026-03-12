Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. India
  5. CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects

CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects

Save

CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 2 of 28CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 3 of 28CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 4 of 28CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 5 of 28CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellbeing, Community Center
Anjarle, India
  • Design Team: Sanya Gupta, Madhavi Belsare, Akshay Chikhalkar, Payal Raut
  • Roof: Aadyaam Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.
  • City: Anjarle
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 3 of 28
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a steeply contoured hill overlooking the Ocean in Anjarle, Maharashtra, India, Crest Nine is a community centre designed as a recreational hub for a gated villa enclave. The site drops sharply from the approach road, allowing the building to emerge gradually from the natural terrain, rather than sit upon it.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sanjay Puri Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerIndia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerIndia
Cite: "CREST NINE Community Center / Sanjay Puri Architects" 12 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039389/crest-nine-community-center-sanjay-puri-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags