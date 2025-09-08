Ghaf Woods Experience Center / AOE + STUDIOI

+ 19

Category: Cultural Architecture

Competition And Sd Phase Design Firm: aoe

Chief Architect: Larry Wen

Technical Director: Nima Shoja

Design Consultant: Robert Sun

Architectural Design Team: Saryas Shoja, Deborah Mocci, Bigad El Gritly

Interior Design Team: Magdalena Strag, Abdalla Wadi

Dd, Ifc And Supervision Phase Design Firm: STUDIOI

Project Manager: Vanessa Coetzee

Landscape Design Team: Claudia Juhre, Mahmoud Hazem

Mep Engineering Team: Mohammed Nader, Kamal Diab, Mohamed Hassan, Mohamed Bakry, Mohamed Baza

Structural And Civil Engineering Team: Omar Shafiq, Amr Abdel Aal Infrastructures Engineering Team: Manickam Srinivasan, Mohamed Hassan, Syeda Sharafat

Architect Of Record Team: Firas Kanjo, Haitham Diab

Supervision Team: Mehran Javadi, Rafat Sawalha, Islam Elsafani

Lighting: Light Func - Sakina Dugawalla-Moeller

FLS: Design Confidence - Aaron McDaid

Façade: Werner Sobek - Mustafa Alkan

Acoustic: Acoustic Logic - Aarfee Jameel Khan

Signage And Wayfinding: BRIMAXX - Andreas Graf

Waste Management: GREENVISION - Saf galaites

Sustainability: EMS - Errol Colaco

Pool & Water Features: Aquashi - Richard Deeb

Audio Visual Specialist: Imagination - Viviana Stecconi

Security & Threat Assessment: Jonathan Keith

Landscape: SWA Group, STUDIOI, SLA

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Dubai's first-ever forest living community, the Ghaf Woods Experience Centre stands as a landmark of sustainable innovation and immersive place making. Ghaf Woods community redefines urban living by weaving nature into the fabric of everyday life. At its heart stands the Ghaf Woods Experience Centre—a fully immersive, future-forward destination designed to engage, educate, and inspire, leading the way for future living experiences. This Experience Centre design leaded by Chinese architecture firm aoe, and design developed by Dubai architecture firm STUDIOI, it is the first overseas project of aoe , marking a milestone step in its interdenominational journey in Dubai.