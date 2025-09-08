Ghaf Woods Experience Center / AOE + STUDIOI

-
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Arch-Exist
- Category: Cultural Architecture
- Competition And Sd Phase Design Firm: aoe
- Chief Architect: Larry Wen
- Technical Director: Nima Shoja
- Design Consultant: Robert Sun
- Architectural Design Team: Saryas Shoja, Deborah Mocci, Bigad El Gritly
- Interior Design Team: Magdalena Strag, Abdalla Wadi
- Dd, Ifc And Supervision Phase Design Firm: STUDIOI
- Project Manager: Vanessa Coetzee
- Landscape Design Team: Claudia Juhre, Mahmoud Hazem
- Mep Engineering Team: Mohammed Nader, Kamal Diab, Mohamed Hassan, Mohamed Bakry, Mohamed Baza
- Structural And Civil Engineering Team: Omar Shafiq, Amr Abdel Aal Infrastructures Engineering Team: Manickam Srinivasan, Mohamed Hassan, Syeda Sharafat
- Architect Of Record Team: Firas Kanjo, Haitham Diab
- Supervision Team: Mehran Javadi, Rafat Sawalha, Islam Elsafani
- Lighting: Light Func - Sakina Dugawalla-Moeller
- FLS: Design Confidence - Aaron McDaid
- Façade: Werner Sobek - Mustafa Alkan
- Acoustic: Acoustic Logic - Aarfee Jameel Khan
- Signage And Wayfinding: BRIMAXX - Andreas Graf
- Waste Management: GREENVISION - Saf galaites
- Sustainability: EMS - Errol Colaco
- Pool & Water Features: Aquashi - Richard Deeb
- Audio Visual Specialist: Imagination - Viviana Stecconi
- Security & Threat Assessment: Jonathan Keith
- Landscape: SWA Group, STUDIOI, SLA
- City: Dubai
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Dubai's first-ever forest living community, the Ghaf Woods Experience Centre stands as a landmark of sustainable innovation and immersive place making. Ghaf Woods community redefines urban living by weaving nature into the fabric of everyday life. At its heart stands the Ghaf Woods Experience Centre—a fully immersive, future-forward destination designed to engage, educate, and inspire, leading the way for future living experiences. This Experience Centre design leaded by Chinese architecture firm aoe, and design developed by Dubai architecture firm STUDIOI, it is the first overseas project of aoe , marking a milestone step in its interdenominational journey in Dubai.