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Jing'An Investment Center / Nikken Sekkei

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Jing'An Investment Center / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, FacadeJing'An Investment Center / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior PhotographyJing'An Investment Center / Nikken Sekkei - Image 4 of 23Jing'An Investment Center / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeJing'An Investment Center / Nikken Sekkei - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  199000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:yangmin/ mintwow
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AAG Asia Aluminum, Atotech, Eternit, SYP Glass, dormakaba
  • Lead Architects: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
  • Architecture Offices: Shanghai Institute of Architectural Design & Research Co., Ltd., Shanghai HYP-ARCH Architectural Design Consultant Co., Ltd., Arup International Consultants (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: WSP Engineering Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Aurecon Engineering Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Shanghai Bifu Lighting Engineering Design Co., Ltd.
  • General Contractor: Shanghai Construction No.2 (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Jing'An Investment Center / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© yangmin/ mintwow

Text description provided by the architects. The JIC Jing'An Center is an urban regeneration project that integrates mixed-use functions (offices, retail, and residential) and is situated adjacent to the Nanjing West Road commercial area in Shanghai's Jing'An District. There, traditional streetscapes coexist alongside large-scale business hubs. The Center comprises a 180-meter-tall super-high-rise tower. Preserved and revitalized historic buildings are retained and incorporated at the lower level across the site. The project focuses on preserving historical context while integrating modern functions, presenting a model that transcends the dichotomy of "preservation vs. development." Shanghai was once home to dense clusters of traditional communal housing known as 'Lilong', where people used the alleyways between buildings as communal living spaces. This project adopts the concept of a 'three-dimensional Lilong', extending its richness and vibrancy in a vertical fashion. Centered on a three-dimensional circulation route linking the preserved low-rise buildings to the sky gardens and the lower and middle tower section lounges, the design draws the city's bustle to the upper floors. By seamlessly connecting open spaces that encourage diverse user interactions, the proposal presents a new model for urban regeneration: a next-generation landmark that passes the city's memories on to the future.

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Cite: "Jing'An Investment Center / Nikken Sekkei" 12 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042339/jingan-investment-center-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

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