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Limberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects

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Limberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeLimberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects - Image 3 of 39Limberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects - Image 4 of 39Limberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects - Image 5 of 39Limberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Higher Education
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Moriyama & Teshima Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  203330 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:doublespace photography, Tom Arban
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Contract Glaziers, Nordic Structures, Walters Group
  • Lead Architects: Carol Phillips, Phil Silverstein
  • Lead Team: Carol Phillips, Phil Silverstein
  • Architecture Offices: Acton Ostry Architects
  • General Contractor: PCL
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast + Epp
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Transsolar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba
  • Landscape Architecture: Studio TLA
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Limberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© doublespace photography

Text description provided by the architects. Limberlost Place, on Toronto's waterfront, is perhaps the world's first public tall timber building—a technical landmark that also elevates the art of architecture. Designed by Moriyama Teshima Architects in joint venture with Acton Ostry Architects, the project was selected via an international competition hosted by George Brown College for a building that would achieve the highest global standards for design, technology, and sustainability. George Brown set out to demonstrate its leadership in sustainability and climate-consciousness with a state-of-the-art building that would serve as a living laboratory for students and a showpiece for Canada's tall timber construction industry.

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Cite: "Limberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects" 20 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040708/limberlost-place-moriyama-and-teshima-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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