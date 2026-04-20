Limberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects

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Category: Educational Architecture, Higher Education

Lead Team: Carol Phillips, Phil Silverstein

Architecture Offices: Acton Ostry Architects

General Contractor: PCL

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast + Epp

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Transsolar

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba

Landscape Architecture: Studio TLA

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Limberlost Place, on Toronto's waterfront, is perhaps the world's first public tall timber building—a technical landmark that also elevates the art of architecture. Designed by Moriyama Teshima Architects in joint venture with Acton Ostry Architects, the project was selected via an international competition hosted by George Brown College for a building that would achieve the highest global standards for design, technology, and sustainability. George Brown set out to demonstrate its leadership in sustainability and climate-consciousness with a state-of-the-art building that would serve as a living laboratory for students and a showpiece for Canada's tall timber construction industry.