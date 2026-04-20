Limberlost Place / Moriyama & Teshima Architects

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Architects: Moriyama & Teshima Architects
- Area: 203330 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:doublespace photography, Tom Arban
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Manufacturers: Contract Glaziers, Nordic Structures, Walters Group
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Lead Architects: Carol Phillips, Phil Silverstein
- Category: Educational Architecture, Higher Education
- Lead Team: Carol Phillips, Phil Silverstein
- Architecture Offices: Acton Ostry Architects
- General Contractor: PCL
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Fast + Epp
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Transsolar
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba
- Landscape Architecture: Studio TLA
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Limberlost Place, on Toronto's waterfront, is perhaps the world's first public tall timber building—a technical landmark that also elevates the art of architecture. Designed by Moriyama Teshima Architects in joint venture with Acton Ostry Architects, the project was selected via an international competition hosted by George Brown College for a building that would achieve the highest global standards for design, technology, and sustainability. George Brown set out to demonstrate its leadership in sustainability and climate-consciousness with a state-of-the-art building that would serve as a living laboratory for students and a showpiece for Canada's tall timber construction industry.