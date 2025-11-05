Nedarag Guesthouse / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. The Nedarag Guesthouse is a non-profit project situated in a remote village of roughly 200 households from the Sunni-Baluch minority in southeastern Iran. In Iran's centralized and religiously homogeneous development system, ethnic and religious minorities are systematically excluded. In villages like Kahnanikash, this marginalization is particularly severe due to the local practice of Zekri—a religious belief seen as heretical by the central government.