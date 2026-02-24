Terminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects

+ 42

Category: Restaurants & Bars, Cultural Architecture, Retail

Project Team: Salih Yılgörür, Can Turan, Harun Şeker, Aybike Okumuş, Serdar Makinacı, Neslişah Çakmak kaya, Gülistan Durmaz, Onur Soner, Ozan Karpınar, Ali Rıza Saçan, Ali Çalışkan, Selin Dinçer, Figen Burcu Akyüz, Cahit Eğilmez, Sare Gizem Dağdeviren, Enes Yücepur, Gonca Arik

Interior Design: TA_Tabanlioglu Architects & Autoban (7DE7)

Client: Akfen REIT

Fire Safety: Etik Engineering

City: Istanbul

Country: Türkiye

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, Kadıköy is a vibrant district known for its inclusive, democratic atmosphere. With a population of approximately 500,000, it sits directly across from the historic peninsula and has long served as one of Istanbul's key recreational and cultural hubs.