Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Türkiye
  5. Terminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects

Terminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects

Save

Terminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects - Image 2 of 47Terminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects - Exterior PhotographyTerminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects - Interior PhotographyTerminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects - Interior Photography, BeamTerminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars, Cultural Architecture, Retail
Istanbul, Türkiye
  • Project Team: Salih Yılgörür, Can Turan, Harun Şeker, Aybike Okumuş, Serdar Makinacı, Neslişah Çakmak kaya, Gülistan Durmaz, Onur Soner, Ozan Karpınar, Ali Rıza Saçan, Ali Çalışkan, Selin Dinçer, Figen Burcu Akyüz, Cahit Eğilmez, Sare Gizem Dağdeviren, Enes Yücepur, Gonca Arik
  • Interior Design: TA_Tabanlioglu Architects & Autoban (7DE7)
  • Client: Akfen REIT
  • Fire Safety: Etik Engineering
  • City: Istanbul
  • Country: Türkiye
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Terminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects - Image 20 of 47
© Murat Germen

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, Kadıköy is a vibrant district known for its inclusive, democratic atmosphere. With a population of approximately 500,000, it sits directly across from the historic peninsula and has long served as one of Istanbul's key recreational and cultural hubs.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tabanlioglu Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailTürkiye

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailTürkiye
Cite: "Terminal Kadıköy / Tabanlioglu Architects" 24 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038948/terminal-kadikoy-tabanlioglu-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags