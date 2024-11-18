EA Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 13

Architecture Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Siniauskas, Pedro Henrique Ramos, Pedro Junqueira, Alan Cruciti, Felipe Bueno, Pedro Felix

Interior Design: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Interior Design Team: Marcela Guerreiro, Décio Araújo, Magu Marinelli, Luiz Santini, Vicky Nasser, Breno Pinheiro, Henrique Bregantim

Landscape Design: Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

Lighting Design: Ilumineising

Electrical & Plumbing Engineering: Logiproject

Automation: GF Automação

Air Conditioning: Logiproject

Pond Decoration: Ecosys

Structural Engineering Company: Leão & Associados - Engenharia de Estruturas

Construction Company: MFC construtora

City: Porto Feliz

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Envisioned as a pavilion house that explores the physical and visual permeability of its spaces, generous eaves, large glass frames, and a circulation gallery that opens to the gardens define this weekend home. Situated on a privileged plot in a residential condominium in the interior of São Paulo, the design for this country residence, conceived for a couple, their children, and grandchildren, explores the physical and visual permeability of its spaces.

During our first visit to the lot, which is sloped and identified by a wide plateau with views on both sides—the first towards the hills and the second towards the interior of the condominium—it seemed essential to place the residence at the highest elevation, avoiding significant topographic changes and integrating the program into the landscape. From this reading, the design of the layout emerges as a direct response to the physical and geographical constraints of the site (topography, solar orientation, prevailing winds, position of the neighboring property, and predominant views): a long linear volume at an oblique angle accommodates the entire intimate wing, which in turn is intersected by a perpendicular axis housing the social and leisure wings, open to two gardens. Envisioned as a pavilion house, structurally, few elements define the construction: two horizontal planes mark the façade—a garden slab elevated a few centimeters off the ground and the wide eave with generous chamfered overhangs. Between them, programmatic boxes and vertical brise-soleils rhythm the façades. The linearity of the architecture emerges as a silent approach to the territory, which, although expansive, seeks to dematerialize itself.

Approaching the concept of Promenade Architecturale (architectural promenade), in this project, the experience between the built landscape and the natural intertwines through the idea of the path—gradually revealing a play of solids and voids, light and shadow, supported by vegetation. Upon arrival, access to the main entrance of the residence is through a winding cobblestone path leading to the generous eave extending 13.50 meters, serving as a porte-cochère. As a welcoming gesture, pivoting wooden doors reveal the internal garden, a convergence point from which access to the different wings—social, intimate family, and guest—distributes. Bathing the space with permanent natural light, a skylight of the same dimensions pierces the roof, while the slatted ceilings transform into a pergola. With fluid architecture, bilateral ramps accentuate the transition while increasing the height of the ceiling. In the shadow of the eave, the living and dining rooms emerge integrated with the beautiful view unfolding on the horizon, framed by large glass frames that, when opened, merge with the balconies nestled under the 4.35-meter overhang—dissolving the boundaries between inside and outside.

On the continuous axis, a monolith clad in Tauari wood serves as a transition between the living rooms and the gourmet balcony, acting as the element responsible for zoning. In the living room, predominantly wooden pieces by Brazilian designers prevail, underscoring the simplicity of a country dwelling. The dual glass façades maximize natural light and play a fundamental role in the constant air exchanges, facilitated by cross ventilation.

In the dining room, a striated stone monolith, suspended a few centimeters above the floor by slender pillars, serves as a rustic sideboard supporting the family's meals. Above the table that accommodates 16 people, the Papir pendant—designed for the first collection of furniture and accessories by Jacobsen Arquitetura—lightly complements the space. The gourmet balcony, enclosed by glass panels, features seating areas, a dining table, and a cooking counter. Wooden panels mimic the access doors to the lavatory and supporting pantry. Inside, the presence of natural materials enhances the sense of comfort and well-being. White Siena granite appears on the floors and extends to the walls of the monoliths that contain the service and entertainment spaces, as well as the perimeter brise-soleils, while wood covers the entire ceiling. The continuous application, extending outward, reinforces the physical and visual connection between the different spaces.

A volume positioned at the edge of the eave distributes the entertainment and wellness areas: a gym, surrounded by sliding glass panels that open on both sides; wet and steam saunas with closures of the same material, organized towards the adjacent garden; as well as a massage room and changing room, concealed behind stone doors. Embracing the end of the social pavilion, an inviting ornamental pond harmoniously integrates with the exuberance of the landscaping developed in partnership with Rodrigo Oliveira. With topographical variations reaching up to 3 meters in depth, the boundary walls are covered with Moledo stone, while the interior consists of large rocks, white sand, geysers, and aquatic plants—which contribute to the natural maintenance of the water and ecological balance—and more than 6,000 cichlid fish of various species. The sand's hue and variations in depth contribute to the clear and gradient appearance of blue from the water's refraction, enhancing the pleasurable experience of swimming among the fish.

For greater privacy, in the section facing the smaller garden, to create a private beach, the edges take on sinuous contours. The hot tub, equipped with a heating system, is bordered by walkable areas made of granite slabs that integrate with the waters of the pond. On the opposite side, a sun deck, swimming pool, and fire pit appear on a linear axis perpendicular to the social pavilion. We opted for the fragmentation of the intimate and service wings through five independent volumes resting on a slightly elevated metal tray, shaded by a boomerang-shaped roof—united by the same linear axis. The kitchen and home theater, in turn, are accommodated near the intersection point, with access through the social wing. Dissolving the boundaries between inside and outside, in the fluid circulation gallery, stone brise-soleils rhythm the path, while the absence of glass frames allows the breeze to flow freely.

The extension of the eaves towards the adjacent garden is supported by modularly distributed cross-shaped metal pillars. Gardened areas covered by wooden pergolas break the empty spaces between the volumes, softening the formal rigidity and framing views of the main garden. Considering privacy concerning the social area, the family wing is carefully arranged at an oblique angle, directed towards the calmer view and benefiting from the morning sun. The first volume, smaller in size, is entirely dedicated to the master suite, equipped with individual bathrooms and closets, while the second houses three children’s suites and a nursery, which can be converted into a pair of bedrooms. On the opposite side, the volume that extends to the end organizes four guest bedrooms. In each bedroom, a few steps increase the height of the ceilings. Full-height frames frame the landscape, while the metal tray gives rise to a linear planter that runs along the entire façade.