World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  Self-Sustaining Farmhouse / Manoj Patel Design Studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Sustainability
Gujarat, India
  • Architects: Manoj Patel Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Manoj Patel
Courtesy of Manoj Patel Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Between the city's chaos and rural calm, this sustainable retreat invites one to relax from the hectic schedules of daily routine into the natural habitat. The site is situated on the outskirts of Vadodara city, having a site area of 30,000 sqft with 1,500 sqft area built up. Surrounded by lush green open plots, the site context is an opportunity where architecture responds sensitively to nature through a material palette and spatial openness. Sustainability forms the core philosophy for the design, where the material palette plays an important role. Evolving from ecological sensibilities, the ground beams were formed within the cavities of brick walls and RCC slurry poured to bind and strengthen—transforming construction logic into an expressive architectural language of efficiency and craft.

Manoj Patel Design Studio
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityIndia

Cite: "Self-Sustaining Farmhouse / Manoj Patel Design Studio" 09 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039424/self-sustaining-farmhouse-manoj-patel-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

