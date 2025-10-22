Techo International Airport Cambodia / Foster + Partners

+ 25

Category: Airport, Sustainability

Foster + Partners Team: Norman Foster, Gerard Evenden, Stefan Behling, Nikolai Malsch, Toby Blunt, Roger Ridsill Smith, Piers Heath Matthew Hayhurst, Andrea Soligon, Rajesh Patel, James Sherman, Joe Paxton, Wolfgang Muller, Martin Walsh, Krzysztof Szymanski, Rana Mezher Imad, Laura Rink, Stefan Diemer, Maria-Cristina Banceanu, Apostolos Despotidis, Parul Singh, Jeng Neo, Aitor Arconada Ledesma, Liam Alsop, Mariana Castro Baquero, Amaya Luzarraga Gonzalez, Gabriel Pavlides, Liang Qiao, Peter Kei, Hsin-Fang Tsai

Client: Cambodia Airport Investment Co. Ltd

Site Area: 24 km2

Height: 40 m

Length: 850 m

Width: 500m

Number Of Storeys: 4 storeys

Number Of Basements: 1

Cost Consultant: RLB

Airport Planning: Buro Happold

Fire Consultant: Warrington Fire

Façade Consultant: FRONT

Acoustics Consultant: Sandy Brown

Baggage Handling Systems: BNP

Aviation Consultant: Origin Projects

City: Phnom Penh

Country: Cambodia

Text description provided by the architects. An inaugural ceremony marked the official opening of Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh. Designed by Foster + Partners, the new terminal building embodies Cambodia's long-term vision for growth. It evokes a strong sense of place, drawing inspiration from one of the oldest civilizations on earth, inspired by its vernacular forms, and responsive to the tropical climate.