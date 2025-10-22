Techo International Airport Cambodia / Foster + Partners

•
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
-
Architects: Foster + Partners
- Area: 235500 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nigel Young
-
-
-
-
- Category: Airport, Sustainability
- Foster + Partners Team: Norman Foster, Gerard Evenden, Stefan Behling, Nikolai Malsch, Toby Blunt, Roger Ridsill Smith, Piers Heath Matthew Hayhurst, Andrea Soligon, Rajesh Patel, James Sherman, Joe Paxton, Wolfgang Muller, Martin Walsh, Krzysztof Szymanski, Rana Mezher Imad, Laura Rink, Stefan Diemer, Maria-Cristina Banceanu, Apostolos Despotidis, Parul Singh, Jeng Neo, Aitor Arconada Ledesma, Liam Alsop, Mariana Castro Baquero, Amaya Luzarraga Gonzalez, Gabriel Pavlides, Liang Qiao, Peter Kei, Hsin-Fang Tsai
- Client: Cambodia Airport Investment Co. Ltd
- Site Area: 24 km2
- Height: 40 m
- Length: 850 m
- Width: 500m
- Number Of Storeys: 4 storeys
- Number Of Basements: 1
- Cost Consultant: RLB
- Airport Planning: Buro Happold
- Fire Consultant: Warrington Fire
- Façade Consultant: FRONT
- Acoustics Consultant: Sandy Brown
- Baggage Handling Systems: BNP
- Aviation Consultant: Origin Projects
- City: Phnom Penh
- Country: Cambodia
Text description provided by the architects. An inaugural ceremony marked the official opening of Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh. Designed by Foster + Partners, the new terminal building embodies Cambodia's long-term vision for growth. It evokes a strong sense of place, drawing inspiration from one of the oldest civilizations on earth, inspired by its vernacular forms, and responsive to the tropical climate.