Xi’an International Football Center / Zaha Hadid Architects + iDEA + AISA

Xi'An, China
  • Zha Principal: Patrik Schumacher
  • Zha Project Directors: Nils Fischer, Lei Zheng
  • Zha Project Associates: Vishu Bhooshan, Jakub Klaska
  • Zha Project Architect: Hungda Chien
  • Zha Project Team: Shajay Bhooshan, Jianfei Chu, Chun-Yen Chen, Marina Dimopoulou, Cesar Fragachan, Michael Forward, Matthew Gabe, Stratis Georgiou, Charles Harris, Yen-fen Huang, Han Hsun Hsieh, Yihoon Kim, Henry Louth, Martha Masli, Mauro Sabiu, Xin Swift, Adeliia Papulzan, Pablo Agustin Vivas, Jinqi Huang
  • Zha Competition Project Directors: Nils Fischer, Lei Zheng
  • Zha Competition Associate: Jakub Klaska
  • Zha Competition Team: Chun-Yen Chen, Marina Dimopoulou, Michael Forward, Matthew Gabe, Stratis Georgiou, Charles Harris, Yen-fen Huang, Han Hsun Hsieh, Martha Masli, Xin Swift
  • Zha Bim Team: Yihoon Kim, Mauro Sabiu, Adeliia Papulzan, Pablo Agustin Vivas
  • ZHA CODE: Shajay Bhooshan, Vishu Bhooshan, Jianfei Chu, Cesar Fragachan, Henry Louth
  • Executive Architect: Arcplus Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Co.,Ltd.
  • Local Architect: Intelligent Design for Emerging Architecture (Hongkong) Limited (iDEA)
  • General Contractor : Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd.
  • Stadium Seats: Clive Lewis, CNS Group
  • City: Xi'An
  • Country: China
Xi’an International Football Center / Zaha Hadid Architects + iDEA + AISA - Exterior Photography
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. The new Xi'an International Football Centre has hosted its inaugural international matches with China's National U-23 team facing teams from Australia, Timor-Leste and Northern Mariana Islands in the Group D qualifying matches of the 2026 Asian Cup finals that will be held in Saudi Arabia. Xi'an International Football Centre's 60,000-seat stadium and training grounds are integral to the ongoing development of football in China. Initiated by the Chinese Football Association and China's national sports development organisations, the new football centre provides facilities of the highest standards to nurture the sport across all levels—from international competition to grassroots community leagues and youth training academies; enabling all generations to gather, play and celebrate football's unifying spirit.

© Hufton+Crow

