The Hungry Caterpillar / Lyth Design

Save this picture! © Avesh Gaur and Sohaib Ilyas

+ 12

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Adopting sustainable living today, both in design and daily life, is crucial for reducing our environmental footprint and preserving resources for future generations. In design, this means using eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient technologies, and creating spaces that harmonize with natural surroundings. In daily living, sustainability involves mindful consumption, reducing waste, conserving water and energy, and supporting local, ethical products. Together, sustainable design and living form a holistic approach that not only benefits the environment but also enhances health, well-being, and long-term resilience.