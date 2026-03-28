Ivory Coast Embassy / GLH Architects

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Pretoria, South Africa
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Architects: GLH Architects
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Carlo Antonelli, Anthea Pokroy
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- Lead Team: Xavier Huyberechts, Clinton Angerson
- Design Team: Jason Tan
- Technical Team: Bonginkosi Zikalala
- City: Pretoria
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. The Embassy of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in Pretoria is a contemporary diplomatic landmark that expresses unity, identity, and openness. Set among Pretoria's mature jacaranda trees, the building balances symbolic presence with contextual sensitivity, offering a refined architectural response rooted in West African cultural traditions.