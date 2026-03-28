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Ivory Coast Embassy / GLH Architects

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  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Embassy, Offices
Pretoria, South Africa
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© Carlo Antonelli

Text description provided by the architects. The Embassy of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in Pretoria is a contemporary diplomatic landmark that expresses unity, identity, and openness. Set among Pretoria's mature jacaranda trees, the building balances symbolic presence with contextual sensitivity, offering a refined architectural response rooted in West African cultural traditions.

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GLH Architects
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GlassSteel

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Cite: "Ivory Coast Embassy / GLH Architects" 28 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040013/ivory-coast-embassy-glh-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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