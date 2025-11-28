Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. China
  5. Xinchang Globular Center / line+ studio

Xinchang Globular Center / line+ studio

Save

Xinchang Globular Center / line+ studio - Exterior PhotographyXinchang Globular Center / line+ studio - Image 3 of 47Xinchang Globular Center / line+ studio - Interior PhotographyXinchang Globular Center / line+ studio - Image 5 of 47Xinchang Globular Center / line+ studio - More Images+ 42

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Sports Architecture
Shaoxing, China
  • Architects: line+ studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  121132
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xi Chen
  • Lead Architects: Zhu Peidong
  • Conceptual/Competition Phase Project Leader: Xing Mingquan
  • Conceptual/Competition Phase Design Team: Bao Wangtao, Liang Shiqiu, Zhou Wenyu, Liu Xiangjun, Sun Jiahao
  • Competition/Implementation Phase Project Leader: Hu Runzhi, Xing Mingquan
  • Competition/Implementation Phase Design Team: Bian Qian, Zhao Censen, Bao Wangtao, Duan Xiajing, Xu Zifeng, Zhang Daozheng, Tao Xufeng, Guo Zhenghao
  • Interior Conceptual Design Team: Jin Yuting, Ye Xin, Yu Jun, Zheng Liu, Zhu Yingyue, Mao Ling
  • Landscape Conceptual Design Team: Li Shangyang, Rao Feier
  • Client: Xinchang Public Service Group Co., Ltd.
  • Collaborating Design Institute: Huahui Engineering Design Group Co., Ltd.
  • Curtain Wall Design: Zhongnan Curtain Wall
  • City: Shaoxing
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Xinchang Globular Center / line+ studio - Image 9 of 47
© Xi Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The Xinchang Globular Center, designed by Dr. Zhu Peidong and the line+ studio team, is a 120,000 m² sports and public complex and a major component of Zhejiang Province's "4+1" strategic projects. Positioned at the northern gateway of Xinchang—a county-level city in Eastern Zhejiang—the project supports the city's ambition of "a small city hosting major championships." Since opening, it has hosted national badminton and table tennis competitions and will welcome its first international snooker event in 2025.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
line+ studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Xinchang Globular Center / line+ studio" 28 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036307/xinchang-globular-center-line-plus-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags