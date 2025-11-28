Xinchang Globular Center / line+ studio

+ 42

Category: Sports Architecture

Conceptual/Competition Phase Project Leader: Xing Mingquan

Conceptual/Competition Phase Design Team: Bao Wangtao, Liang Shiqiu, Zhou Wenyu, Liu Xiangjun, Sun Jiahao

Competition/Implementation Phase Project Leader: Hu Runzhi, Xing Mingquan

Competition/Implementation Phase Design Team: Bian Qian, Zhao Censen, Bao Wangtao, Duan Xiajing, Xu Zifeng, Zhang Daozheng, Tao Xufeng, Guo Zhenghao

Interior Conceptual Design Team: Jin Yuting, Ye Xin, Yu Jun, Zheng Liu, Zhu Yingyue, Mao Ling

Landscape Conceptual Design Team: Li Shangyang, Rao Feier

Client: Xinchang Public Service Group Co., Ltd.

Collaborating Design Institute: Huahui Engineering Design Group Co., Ltd.

Curtain Wall Design: Zhongnan Curtain Wall

City: Shaoxing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Xinchang Globular Center, designed by Dr. Zhu Peidong and the line+ studio team, is a 120,000 m² sports and public complex and a major component of Zhejiang Province's "4+1" strategic projects. Positioned at the northern gateway of Xinchang—a county-level city in Eastern Zhejiang—the project supports the city's ambition of "a small city hosting major championships." Since opening, it has hosted national badminton and table tennis competitions and will welcome its first international snooker event in 2025.