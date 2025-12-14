KIAORA / [STRANG]

+ 47

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This striking residential design by STRANG, located in a leafy Miami suburb, redefines modern living with its innovative architectural approach. The design consists of two interlocking, rectangular volumes, creating a dynamic and visually compelling structure. The upper floor, clad in elegant wood panels and louvers, houses the communal living areas. This volume floats above an inviting exterior living space, allowing the family to fully embrace a subtropical lifestyle.