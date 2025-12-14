Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. KIAORA / [STRANG]

KIAORA / [STRANG]

KIAORA / [STRANG] - Image 2 of 52KIAORA / [STRANG] - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairKIAORA / [STRANG] - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Table, ChairKIAORA / [STRANG] - Interior Photography, Wood, Garden, CourtyardKIAORA / [STRANG] - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Miami, United States
KIAORA / [STRANG] - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Kristam Burello

Text description provided by the architects. This striking residential design by STRANG, located in a leafy Miami suburb, redefines modern living with its innovative architectural approach. The design consists of two interlocking, rectangular volumes, creating a dynamic and visually compelling structure. The upper floor, clad in elegant wood panels and louvers, houses the communal living areas. This volume floats above an inviting exterior living space, allowing the family to fully embrace a subtropical lifestyle.

About this office
[STRANG]
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "KIAORA / [STRANG]" 14 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036926/kiaora-strang> ISSN 0719-8884

