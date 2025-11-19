DC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects

•
Fort Lauderdale, United States
-
Architects: Brooks + Scarpa Architects
- Area: 52300 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Brooks + Scarpa
-
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Installations & Structures, Park
- Project Team: Brooks + Scarpa
- Lead Designer: Lawrence Scarpa, FAIA
- Principal N Charge: Jeffrey Huber, FAIA
- Project Architect: Daren Chen
- Project Design Team: Angela Brooks, FAIA, Heather Akers, David Garcia, Dionicio Ichillumpa, Eric Mosher, Iliya Muzychuk, Zachary Schoch, Arty Vartanyan, Yimin Wu
- Client/Owner: City of Fort Lauderdale, Community Redevelopment Agency and Parks and Recreation
- Total Cost: $5,000,000
- Mechanical, Electrical And Plumbing: RGD
- Security: Brooks + Scarpa
- Wayfinding: Brooks + Scarpa
- Specifications: Brooks + Scarpa, Keith Engineering
- Façade Engineering: Brooks + Scarpa
- City: Fort Lauderdale
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. As an extreme coastal beach environment, the park site must solve for flooding and constant salt spray. The park had to solve for multiple issues related to permitting and flooding.