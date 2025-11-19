Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United States
  5. DC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects

DC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects

Save

DC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects - Image 2 of 33DC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects - Image 3 of 33DC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects - Image 4 of 33DC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects - Exterior PhotographyDC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Park
Fort Lauderdale, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
DC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects - Image 6 of 33
© Brooks + Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. As an extreme coastal beach environment, the park site must solve for flooding and constant salt spray. The park had to solve for multiple issues related to permitting and flooding.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Brooks + Scarpa Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureParkUnited States

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureParkUnited States
Cite: "DC Alexander Park / Brooks + Scarpa Architects" 19 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036189/dc-alexander-park-brooks-plus-scarpa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags