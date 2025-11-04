Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Oriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture

Oriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture - Exterior PhotographyOriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture - Exterior PhotographyOriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture - Exterior PhotographyOriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture - Image 5 of 24Oriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Landscape Architecture, Offices
Moscavide, Portugal
  • Landscape Architects: LJ-Group Landscape Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  37
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Amop, Toscca, Unni
  • Lead Architects: Saraiva + Associados, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)
  • Design Team: Pedro Pedalino, Daniel Alonso, Mariana Sardoeira, Marta Marinho, Kha Pham, Hien Vo, Ho Gia Luan
  • Architecture Offices: Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)
  • General Contractor: MOTAENGIL
  • Project Management: Exgexpor
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: JSJ
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: OHM-E
  • City: Moscavide
  • Country: Portugal
Oriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. As cities grow denser and the boundaries between work, learning, and leisure blur, new urban models must emerge—ones that prioritize people, climate resilience, and balance with nature. Oriente Green Campus, located in Lisbon's eastern business district, embodies this vision. Transforming an abandoned commercial complex into a contemporary green hub, the project unites education, work, and landscape within a vibrant and interconnected ecosystem.

Project gallery

LJ-Group Landscape Architecture
Cite: "Oriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture" 04 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035650/oriente-green-campus-lj-group-landscape-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

