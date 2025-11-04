Oriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture

+ 19

Category: Landscape Architecture, Offices

Design Team: Pedro Pedalino, Daniel Alonso, Mariana Sardoeira, Marta Marinho, Kha Pham, Hien Vo, Ho Gia Luan

Architecture Offices: Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)

General Contractor: MOTAENGIL

Project Management: Exgexpor

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: JSJ

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: OHM-E

City: Moscavide

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. As cities grow denser and the boundaries between work, learning, and leisure blur, new urban models must emerge—ones that prioritize people, climate resilience, and balance with nature. Oriente Green Campus, located in Lisbon's eastern business district, embodies this vision. Transforming an abandoned commercial complex into a contemporary green hub, the project unites education, work, and landscape within a vibrant and interconnected ecosystem.