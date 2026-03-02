Prestige University / Sanjay Puri Architects

•
Indore, India
-
Architects: Sanjay Puri Architects
- Area: 30843 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: University
- Architecture & Interior Design Company: Sanjay Puri Architects
- Lead Designers: Sanjay Puri, Ruchika Gupta, Madhavi Belsare
- Design Team: Manveer Chopra, Devendra Dugad, Arjun Gupta, Bijal Bhayani
- Construction Company: BL Constructions
- Client: Prestige Education Society
- City: Indore
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Situated within a 32-acre university campus, the main administration offices, along with an auditorium, seminar halls, library, and cafeteria, form the functions of this building. As opposed to creating an imposing edifice, the building gradually steps up from the approach direction, belying its 28 metre height, becoming a multifunctional stage.