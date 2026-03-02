Prestige University / Sanjay Puri Architects

+ 27

Category: University

Architecture & Interior Design Company: Sanjay Puri Architects

Lead Designers: Sanjay Puri, Ruchika Gupta, Madhavi Belsare

Design Team: Manveer Chopra, Devendra Dugad, Arjun Gupta, Bijal Bhayani

Construction Company: BL Constructions

Client: Prestige Education Society

City: Indore

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Situated within a 32-acre university campus, the main administration offices, along with an auditorium, seminar halls, library, and cafeteria, form the functions of this building. As opposed to creating an imposing edifice, the building gradually steps up from the approach direction, belying its 28 metre height, becoming a multifunctional stage.