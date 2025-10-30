David Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang

-
Architects: Studio Gang
- Area: 55000 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Jason O Rear
- Category: University, Sustainability
- Owner/Operator: Harvard University
- Program And Organization: Level 1: o6,000 sf public lobby o850 sf cafe o2,300 sf across two loggias that also serve as points of entry •Level 2: o5,400 sf of breakout spaces, or meeting rooms of a variety of sizes, which cansupport larger events in the Canopy Hall or function independently •Level 3: oCanopy Hall, an 8,000 sf ballroom and the building’s main meeting space o1,100 sf outdoor terrace
- Developer: Tishman Speyer
- Design Architect: Studio Gang
- Sustainability Consultants: Perkins&Will, Harvard Office for Sustainability, Arup
- Mep/Fp Engineer: Arup
- Civil Engineers: Nitsch Engineering
- Geotechnical Engineer: Haley & Aldrich
- Accessibility: Code Red Consultants
- Envelope: FRONT
- Waterproofing: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
- Lighting Designers: Tillotson Design Associates, George Sexton Associates
- Acoustics/Audiovisual/ Information Technology: Arup
- Communications: Arup
- Signage & Wayfinding: Once–Future Office
- Vertical Transportation: Edgett Williams Consulting Group
- Food Service: Ricca Design Studios
- Logistics: Kleinfelder
- Waste Management: Kleinfelder
- Façade Access Consultant: Lerch Bates
- Cost Estimator : Vermeulens
- Contractor: Consigli and Smoot Construction
- City: Boston
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, announced the completion of the David Rubenstein Treehouse at Harvard University. Establishing Harvard's first university-wide hub for convening, the building anchors the new Enterprise Research Campus (ERC) in Allston, which is dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration. The Rubenstein Treehouse is also the first mass timber building on Harvard's campus, setting a model for holistically sustainable buildings in Boston and institutions worldwide.