David Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang

University, Sustainability • Boston, United States Architects: Studio Gang

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 55000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Jason O Rear

Landscape Architect: Scape

structural Engineer: Arup

Category: University, Sustainability

Owner/Operator: Harvard University

Program And Organization: Level 1: o6,000 sf public lobby o850 sf cafe o2,300 sf across two loggias that also serve as points of entry •Level 2: o5,400 sf of breakout spaces, or meeting rooms of a variety of sizes, which cansupport larger events in the Canopy Hall or function independently •Level 3: oCanopy Hall, an 8,000 sf ballroom and the building’s main meeting space o1,100 sf outdoor terrace

Developer: Tishman Speyer

Design Architect: Studio Gang

Sustainability Consultants: Perkins&Will, Harvard Office for Sustainability, Arup

Mep/Fp Engineer: Arup

Civil Engineers: Nitsch Engineering

Geotechnical Engineer: Haley & Aldrich

Accessibility: Code Red Consultants

Envelope: FRONT

Waterproofing: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Lighting Designers: Tillotson Design Associates, George Sexton Associates

Acoustics/Audiovisual/ Information Technology: Arup

Communications: Arup

Signage & Wayfinding: Once–Future Office

Vertical Transportation: Edgett Williams Consulting Group

Food Service: Ricca Design Studios

Logistics: Kleinfelder

Waste Management: Kleinfelder

Façade Access Consultant: Lerch Bates

Cost Estimator : Vermeulens

Contractor: Consigli and Smoot Construction

City: Boston

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, announced the completion of the David Rubenstein Treehouse at Harvard University. Establishing Harvard's first university-wide hub for convening, the building anchors the new Enterprise Research Campus (ERC) in Allston, which is dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration. The Rubenstein Treehouse is also the first mass timber building on Harvard's campus, setting a model for holistically sustainable buildings in Boston and institutions worldwide.