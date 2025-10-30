Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. David Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang

David Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang

Save

David Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ColumnDavid Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodDavid Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamDavid Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang - Exterior PhotographyDavid Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
University, Sustainability
Boston, United States
  • Architects: Studio Gang
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jason O Rear
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Andreu World, Forbo Flooring Systems, ALW, Acuity Brands, Allegion, Armstrong World Industries, Armstrong World Industries, Armstrong World Industries, Attiro, B-K Lighting, BASO, Benjamin Moore, Bernhardt Furniture, Bernhardt Furniture, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Boston Sand and Gravel Company, Burns Manufacturing, Inc., Caesarstone US, Cap8 Doors & Hardware, Cap8 Doors & Hardware, +71
  • Landscape Architect: Scape
  • structural Engineer: Arup
  • Owner/Operator: Harvard University
  • Program And Organization: Level 1: o6,000 sf public lobby o850 sf cafe o2,300 sf across two loggias that also serve as points of entry •Level 2: o5,400 sf of breakout spaces, or meeting rooms of a variety of sizes, which cansupport larger events in the Canopy Hall or function independently •Level 3: oCanopy Hall, an 8,000 sf ballroom and the building’s main meeting space o1,100 sf outdoor terrace
  • Developer: Tishman Speyer
  • Design Architect: Studio Gang
  • Sustainability Consultants: Perkins&Will, Harvard Office for Sustainability, Arup
  • Mep/Fp Engineer: Arup
  • Civil Engineers: Nitsch Engineering
  • Geotechnical Engineer: Haley & Aldrich
  • Accessibility: Code Red Consultants
  • Envelope: FRONT
  • Waterproofing: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
  • Lighting Designers: Tillotson Design Associates, George Sexton Associates
  • Acoustics/Audiovisual/ Information Technology: Arup
  • Communications: Arup
  • Signage & Wayfinding: Once–Future Office
  • Vertical Transportation: Edgett Williams Consulting Group
  • Food Service: Ricca Design Studios
  • Logistics: Kleinfelder
  • Waste Management: Kleinfelder
  • Façade Access Consultant: Lerch Bates
  • Cost Estimator : Vermeulens
  • Contractor: Consigli and Smoot Construction
  • City: Boston
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
David Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang - Exterior Photography
© Jason O Rear

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Gang, the international architecture and urban design firm led by Jeanne Gang, announced the completion of the David Rubenstein Treehouse at Harvard University. Establishing Harvard's first university-wide hub for convening, the building anchors the new Enterprise Research Campus (ERC) in Allston, which is dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration. The Rubenstein Treehouse is also the first mass timber building on Harvard's campus, setting a model for holistically sustainable buildings in Boston and institutions worldwide.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Gang
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySustainabilityUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySustainabilityUnited States
Cite: "David Rubenstein Treehouse - Harvard University / Studio Gang" 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035475/david-rubenstein-treehouse-harvard-university-studio-gang> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags