205 North Quay / HASSELL + REX + Richards and Spence

+ 17

Category: Office Buildings

Personnel: Dylan Bachar, Xuancheng Zhu, Maur Dessauvage, Nazli Ergani, Matan Gal, Álvaro Gómez-Sellés Fernández, Britt Johnson, Nicolas Lee, Araceli López, Michael Paraszczak, Jarod Poenisch, Joshua Ramus, Raúl Rodríguez García (PL), Emma Silverblatt, Alfonso Simelio Jurado, Elina Spruza Chizmar, Yuxuan Tu, Teng Xing

Consultant: Acoustic Logic, Altitude Facade, Arcadia, Arup, Bennett & Bennett, BG&E, Certis, Cundall Johnson & Partner, Currie & Brown, Ellis Air, EMF, Front, Graphis, Griffiths, GTA, JHA, Magnusson Klemencic, Multiplex, Rider Levett Bucknall, RWDI, TTM, Urbis, WSP

Contractor: Hutchinson

Client: Cbus

City: Brisbane

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. 205 North Quay asserts its commercial value not by willful form, but by shrink-wrapping a slender, highly efficient structure in an equally resourceful, state-of-the-art enclosure tailored to Brisbane's subtropical climate. To enable the façade's high glazing ratio and VLT, and excellent interior lighting and color rendition, the building's long northwest and southeast faces are veiled by a copper-anodized, rolled-aluminum sunscreen composed of large ovals, geometrically tailored to their orientation.