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Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture

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Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture - Exterior PhotographyPaul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture - Image 2 of 36Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodPaul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture - Interior PhotographyPaul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Visitor Center, Public Architecture
Winnipeg, Canada
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Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© James Brittain Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Buffalo Crossing Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre redefines the gateway to Winnipeg's FortWhyte Alive, a 660-acre nature preserve dedicated to environmental education and recreation. Positioned along the south shore of Muir Lake within a reclaimed industrial landscape, the project transforms a site shaped by extraction into a powerful expression of renewal, cultural connection, and climate-responsive design.

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Cite: "Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture " 03 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042058/paul-albrechtsen-visitor-centre-stantec-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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