Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. Buffalo Crossing Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre redefines the gateway to Winnipeg's FortWhyte Alive, a 660-acre nature preserve dedicated to environmental education and recreation. Positioned along the south shore of Muir Lake within a reclaimed industrial landscape, the project transforms a site shaped by extraction into a powerful expression of renewal, cultural connection, and climate-responsive design.