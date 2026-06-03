Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre / Stantec Architecture

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Winnipeg, Canada
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Architects: Stantec Architecture
- Area: 1670 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:James Brittain Photography, Stationpoint Photographic
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Manufacturers: Accumet, Fabreeka, Guardian Glass, Kalesnikoff Mass Timber, ROCKWOOL, Reynaers Aluminum , Soprema, Thermory, Westman Steel
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Lead Architects: Michael Banman Design Architect/Principal
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- Category: Visitor Center, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Michael Banman, Matt Vodrey
- Design Team: Steph Fehr, Kyle Warren, Michele Palieri, Kaley Lawrence
- Technical Team: Evan Fuller, Stacey King, Kerry Maskiew
- City: Winnipeg
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Buffalo Crossing Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre redefines the gateway to Winnipeg's FortWhyte Alive, a 660-acre nature preserve dedicated to environmental education and recreation. Positioned along the south shore of Muir Lake within a reclaimed industrial landscape, the project transforms a site shaped by extraction into a powerful expression of renewal, cultural connection, and climate-responsive design.