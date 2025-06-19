Quintana Roo Park / AIDIA STUDIO

+ 40

Park • Chetumal, Mexico Architects: AIDIA STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 39646 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Andrés Cedillo

Lead Architects: Rolando Rodriguez Leal, Natalia Wrzask, José Luis Mulás

Category: Park

Design Team: Mariano González, Nitze Magaña, Aranzazú Sánchez, Mauricio Santibañez, Cecilia Simón, Emilio Vásquez, Rodrigo Wulf

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Project & Calc

City: Chetumal

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. A government-funded initiative was established to address the demand for a new venue to accommodate the annual fair in Chetumal that has evolved into a significant yearly celebration featuring concerts, amusement rides, and craft markets. The 10-hectare site is enveloped by a subtropical jungle, presenting a unique opportunity to transform the fairground into an urban park with versatile facilities available to the public year-round.