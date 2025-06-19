Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Park
Chetumal, Mexico
  Architects: AIDIA STUDIO
  Area: 39646
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Andrés Cedillo
  Lead Architects: Rolando Rodriguez Leal, Natalia Wrzask, José Luis Mulás
  • Category: Park
  Design Team: Mariano González, Nitze Magaña, Aranzazú Sánchez, Mauricio Santibañez, Cecilia Simón, Emilio Vásquez, Rodrigo Wulf
  Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Project & Calc
  • City: Chetumal
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Quintana Roo Park / AIDIA STUDIO
© Andrés Cedillo

Text description provided by the architects. A government-funded initiative was established to address the demand for a new venue to accommodate the annual fair in Chetumal that has evolved into a significant yearly celebration featuring concerts, amusement rides, and craft markets. The 10-hectare site is enveloped by a subtropical jungle, presenting a unique opportunity to transform the fairground into an urban park with versatile facilities available to the public year-round.

About this office
AIDIA STUDIO
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkMexico
"Quintana Roo Park / AIDIA STUDIO" 19 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

