The German Pavilion at the Kerala Literature Festival 2026 / The Purple Ink Studio

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Category: Pavilion

Project Team: Akshay Heranjal, Arpita Pai , Aditi Pai, Nishita Bhatia, Jaikumar, Aravind Vankadaru , Priyanka Joshi, Nivya Joseph, Santhan Kerlepalli, Prajakta Barve, Swaraj Jadhao, Jaival Kansara, Mrunalni Vijay, Aziz Rajani, Janav Parekh, Siddharth Waze, Babitha Yeldho

Partner In Structure Execution: Nirmiti Collective

Installation & Execution: Pandal Planners

Program Lead And Functional Operators: Sandbox Collective, Seagull books, DC books, Sanskriti Bist (Berlin kitchen), Atelier Prati (Printing studio), On the jungle floor (Vinyl- listening room)

Client: Goethe Institute

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. For the past nine years, the city of Kozhikode has come together to celebrate the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF). The festival unfolds across four days against the dramatic backdrop of the Arabian Sea. KLF draws over 5 lakh visitors, transforming the coastline into a vibrant cultural landscape. With Germany being the guest nation this year, it opened a unique opportunity to reimagine the deep-rooted relationship between Germany and Kerala.