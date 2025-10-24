Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  270 Park Avenue / Foster + Partners

270 Park Avenue / Foster + Partners

270 Park Avenue / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Cityscape270 Park Avenue / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Glass270 Park Avenue / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography270 Park Avenue / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Glass

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Skyscrapers
New York, United States
  • Foster + Partners Team: Norman Foster, Nigel Dancey, David Summerfield, Kirsten Scott, Mike Jelliffe, Roger Ridsdill Smith, Mike Holland, Jeremy Dworken, William Gordon, Justin Boyer, Nicola Scaranaro, Annamaria Anderloni, Maro Riga, Mayoor Javeri Jagjiwan, Ignacio Diaz, Emma Clifford, Patrick Delahoy, Esma Karkukli, Sergio Gomez, Kris Gratze, Pepe Pozo, Stefan Bench, Franz Cosentini, Pier Rapana, Sachi Oberoi, David Rodrigues, Nicola Acquafredda, Sofia Sevillano-Sellart, Elsa Konkka, Fareed Fareed, Mickaella Pharaon, Christopher Ireland, Wenwen Wang, Jorge Pereira, Carolina Romero, Byungkyun Kim, Elena Petrova, Troy Zezula, Daniel van der Poll, Thomas Tumelty
  • Client: JPMorganChase
  • Engineer Of Record: Severud Associates
  • Designer : Severud Associates
  • Interiors: STUDIOS Architecture, SOM, Gensler
  • Mep Engineers: JB&B
  • Main Contractor: AECOM Tishman
  • Cost Consultant: Linesight
  • Sustainability: Foster + Partners (Competition Concept), Socotec
  • Design Collaborator: Vishaan Chakrabarti
  • Development: Tishman Speyer
  • Geotechnical Engineers: Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers
  • Civil Engineers: Philip Habib + Associates
  • Façade Maintenance: Entek
  • Façade Consultants: Heintges
  • Vertical Transportation: EWCG
  • Wind: RWDI
  • Landscape Consultant: Ken Smith Workshop
  • Lighting Designer: Tillotson Design Associates
  • Code Consultant: CCI
  • City: New York
  • Country: United States
270 Park Avenue / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Nigel Young

Text description provided by the architects. 270 Park Avenue offers 2.5 times more outdoor space on the ground level of Park and Madison Avenues than the previous building, featuring wider sidewalks and a large public plaza on Madison Avenue with natural green space and other amenities geared towards the residents, workers, and visitors who frequent the neighborhood. The ground floor lobby serves as the main entrance to the building and includes a monumental staircase and mezzanine level, with ramps and lifts to ensure inclusive access for all.

Foster + Partners
Materials

GlassSteel

Office buildingsSkyscrapersUnited States

Cite: "270 Park Avenue / Foster + Partners" 24 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035277/270-park-avenue-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

