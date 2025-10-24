270 Park Avenue / Foster + Partners

+ 15

Category: Office Buildings, Skyscrapers

Foster + Partners Team: Norman Foster, Nigel Dancey, David Summerfield, Kirsten Scott, Mike Jelliffe, Roger Ridsdill Smith, Mike Holland, Jeremy Dworken, William Gordon, Justin Boyer, Nicola Scaranaro, Annamaria Anderloni, Maro Riga, Mayoor Javeri Jagjiwan, Ignacio Diaz, Emma Clifford, Patrick Delahoy, Esma Karkukli, Sergio Gomez, Kris Gratze, Pepe Pozo, Stefan Bench, Franz Cosentini, Pier Rapana, Sachi Oberoi, David Rodrigues, Nicola Acquafredda, Sofia Sevillano-Sellart, Elsa Konkka, Fareed Fareed, Mickaella Pharaon, Christopher Ireland, Wenwen Wang, Jorge Pereira, Carolina Romero, Byungkyun Kim, Elena Petrova, Troy Zezula, Daniel van der Poll, Thomas Tumelty

Client: JPMorganChase

Engineer Of Record: Severud Associates

Designer : Severud Associates

Interiors: STUDIOS Architecture, SOM, Gensler

Mep Engineers: JB&B

Main Contractor: AECOM Tishman

Cost Consultant: Linesight

Sustainability: Foster + Partners (Competition Concept), Socotec

Design Collaborator: Vishaan Chakrabarti

Development: Tishman Speyer

Geotechnical Engineers: Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers

Civil Engineers: Philip Habib + Associates

Façade Maintenance: Entek

Façade Consultants: Heintges

Vertical Transportation: EWCG

Wind: RWDI

Landscape Consultant: Ken Smith Workshop

Lighting Designer: Tillotson Design Associates

Code Consultant: CCI

City: New York

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. 270 Park Avenue offers 2.5 times more outdoor space on the ground level of Park and Madison Avenues than the previous building, featuring wider sidewalks and a large public plaza on Madison Avenue with natural green space and other amenities geared towards the residents, workers, and visitors who frequent the neighborhood. The ground floor lobby serves as the main entrance to the building and includes a monumental staircase and mezzanine level, with ramps and lifts to ensure inclusive access for all.