Lost Villa · Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel / WJ STUDIO

-
Architects: WJ STUDIO
- Area: 5000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Fangfang Tian
-
Lead Architects: HU Zhile
-
-
- Category: Hotels
- Design Team: Jin Yiran, Yang Xi, Liu Yu'ao, Huang Shufei
- Client: Zhoushan Shengsi Lost Villa Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
- Constructual Design: Peng Zhu
- Water Supply And Drainage Design: Wu Xu
- Electrical Design: Fang Weigang
- Heating And Ventilation Design: Zhou Jie
- Design Planning: Urban Fabric
- City: Zhoushan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Approximately five years ago, WJ STUDIO embarked on a tourism development project in Shengsi County—a remote archipelago perched at sea in the northeastern Zhoushan Islands. The journey to Shengsi remains an expedition: 2.5 hours by ferry from Zhoushan Main Island, 3 hours combined land/sea travel from Shanghai, 4.5 hours via road and ferry connections from Hangzhou, 4 hours from Ningbo via vehicle-passenger ferries. While helicopter and seaplane routes have recently been introduced, Shengsi's accessibility challenges modern travelers' efficiency-driven expectations. This geographical seclusion inherently limits its appeal to mainstream tourism—a challenge that would later define our design approach for the Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel.