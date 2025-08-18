Lost Villa · Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel / WJ STUDIO

+ 32

Category: Hotels

Design Team: Jin Yiran, Yang Xi, Liu Yu'ao, Huang Shufei

Client: Zhoushan Shengsi Lost Villa Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Constructual Design: Peng Zhu

Water Supply And Drainage Design: Wu Xu

Electrical Design: Fang Weigang

Heating And Ventilation Design: Zhou Jie

Design Planning: Urban Fabric

City: Zhoushan

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Approximately five years ago, WJ STUDIO embarked on a tourism development project in Shengsi County—a remote archipelago perched at sea in the northeastern Zhoushan Islands. The journey to Shengsi remains an expedition: 2.5 hours by ferry from Zhoushan Main Island, 3 hours combined land/sea travel from Shanghai, 4.5 hours via road and ferry connections from Hangzhou, 4 hours from Ningbo via vehicle-passenger ferries. While helicopter and seaplane routes have recently been introduced, Shengsi's accessibility challenges modern travelers' efficiency-driven expectations. This geographical seclusion inherently limits its appeal to mainstream tourism—a challenge that would later define our design approach for the Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel.