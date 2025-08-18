Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Lost Villa · Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel / WJ STUDIO

Lost Villa · Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel / WJ STUDIO

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Zhoushan, China
  • Category: Hotels
  • Design Team: Jin Yiran, Yang Xi, Liu Yu'ao, Huang Shufei
  • Client: Zhoushan Shengsi Lost Villa Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
  • Constructual Design: Peng Zhu
  • Water Supply And Drainage Design: Wu Xu
  • Electrical Design: Fang Weigang
  • Heating And Ventilation Design: Zhou Jie
  • Design Planning: Urban Fabric
  • City: Zhoushan
  • Country: China
Lost Villa · Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel / WJ STUDIO - Image 6 of 37
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Approximately five years ago, WJ STUDIO embarked on a tourism development project in Shengsi County—a remote archipelago perched at sea in the northeastern Zhoushan Islands. The journey to Shengsi remains an expedition: 2.5 hours by ferry from Zhoushan Main Island, 3 hours combined land/sea travel from Shanghai, 4.5 hours via road and ferry connections from Hangzhou, 4 hours from Ningbo via vehicle-passenger ferries. While helicopter and seaplane routes have recently been introduced, Shengsi's accessibility challenges modern travelers' efficiency-driven expectations. This geographical seclusion inherently limits its appeal to mainstream tourism—a challenge that would later define our design approach for the Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel.

About this office
WJ STUDIO
Office

StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina

Cite: "Lost Villa · Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel / WJ STUDIO" 18 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033067/lost-villa-star-huanglong-island-lighthouse-hotel-wj-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fangfang Tian

大乐之野·黄龙岛灯塔酒店 / WJ STUDIO 万境设计

