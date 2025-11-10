AMAMI House / Sakai Architects

+ 31

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Kazunori Sakai

Landscape Architecture: Urata Garden Design

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Kazuhiko Hanai

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Masayuki Takata

City: Kagoshima

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. When I began designing my own house in the center of Amami Island, I never imagined it would eventually be disconnected from the power grid. Yet, as environmental degradation accelerates and extreme weather becomes the norm, that choice became inevitable. The decision was catalyzed by a mountain I purchased three years earlier—a place where I began developing my own micro-infrastructure to live independently, preparing for unforeseen crises while envisioning new forms of resilience in aging, depopulated regions.