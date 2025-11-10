Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. AMAMI House / Sakai Architects

AMAMI House / Sakai Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kagoshima, Japan
  • Architects: Sakai Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  119
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Toshihisa Ishii
  • Lead Architects: Kazunori Sakai
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Kazunori Sakai
  • Landscape Architecture: Urata Garden Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Kazuhiko Hanai
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Masayuki Takata
  • City: Kagoshima
  • Country: Japan
© Toshihisa Ishii

Text description provided by the architects. When I began designing my own house in the center of Amami Island, I never imagined it would eventually be disconnected from the power grid. Yet, as environmental degradation accelerates and extreme weather becomes the norm, that choice became inevitable. The decision was catalyzed by a mountain I purchased three years earlier—a place where I began developing my own micro-infrastructure to live independently, preparing for unforeseen crises while envisioning new forms of resilience in aging, depopulated regions.

Sakai Architects
