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Soil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio

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Soil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenSoil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamSoil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio - Interior PhotographySoil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenSoil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture, Educational Architecture
Kerala, India
  • Architects: Magicline Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  321
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ar.Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Essco sanitarwares, Wigwam Plywood, onduline sheet
  • Lead Architects: Ashwin Vasudevan, Radhika Sukumar, Vishnu Das K P
  • Lead Team: Ashwin Vasudevan, Radhika Sukumar
  • Design Team: Vishnu das K P, Muhammed Safwan, Dilshad
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Apta Lighting Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Design Academy
  • City: Kerala
  • Country: India
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Soil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ar.Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 14-acre family estate on the outskirts of Kozhikode, Soil Stories occupies a 60-cent site within a campus that was already ecologically rich long before architecture entered the frame. The larger landscape contains three kaavus (sacred groves), a wetland system, and dense native tree cover, together generating a distinct microclimate. This living terrain supports diverse native inhabitants, with the potential for many more to establish the site as an active ecological system rather than a neutral backdrop.

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Cite: "Soil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio" 13 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039586/soil-stories-pavilion-magicline-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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