Soil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio

-
Architects: Magicline Studio
- Area: 321 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ar.Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
-
Manufacturers: Essco sanitarwares, Wigwam Plywood, onduline sheet
-
Lead Architects: Ashwin Vasudevan, Radhika Sukumar, Vishnu Das K P
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Educational Architecture
- Lead Team: Ashwin Vasudevan, Radhika Sukumar
- Design Team: Vishnu das K P, Muhammed Safwan, Dilshad
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Apta Lighting Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Design Academy
- City: Kerala
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 14-acre family estate on the outskirts of Kozhikode, Soil Stories occupies a 60-cent site within a campus that was already ecologically rich long before architecture entered the frame. The larger landscape contains three kaavus (sacred groves), a wetland system, and dense native tree cover, together generating a distinct microclimate. This living terrain supports diverse native inhabitants, with the potential for many more to establish the site as an active ecological system rather than a neutral backdrop.