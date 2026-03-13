Soil Stories Pavilion / Magicline Studio

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Educational Architecture

Lead Team: Ashwin Vasudevan, Radhika Sukumar

Design Team: Vishnu das K P, Muhammed Safwan, Dilshad

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Apta Lighting Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Design Academy

City: Kerala

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within a 14-acre family estate on the outskirts of Kozhikode, Soil Stories occupies a 60-cent site within a campus that was already ecologically rich long before architecture entered the frame. The larger landscape contains three kaavus (sacred groves), a wetland system, and dense native tree cover, together generating a distinct microclimate. This living terrain supports diverse native inhabitants, with the potential for many more to establish the site as an active ecological system rather than a neutral backdrop.