UNSW Health Translation Hub / Architectus

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Category: Healthcare

Principal Architect And Interior Designer: Architectus

Landscape Architect: Aspect Studios

First Nations Advisor: Yerrabingin

Structural Engineers: Arup, Acor Consultants

Facade Engineer: Surface Design

Building Services Engineer: Arup

Hydraulic, Wind & Acoustic Engineer: Arup

Civil Engineers: Warren Smith & Partners, Acor Consultants

Fire Engineer: Warrington Fire

Vertical Transportation: Arup, LCI Consulting

Specialist Lighting: Electrolight

ESD: Atelier Ten, Flux Consultants

Signage & Wayfinding: Urbanite, Studio Gerber

BCA: McKenzie Group

Accessibility: Jensen Hughes (formerly MGAC)

Aviation Advisor: AviPro

Traffic Engineers: JMT Consulting, Ason Group

Urban Strategy: Michael Harrison

Planning: Ethos Urban

Quantity Surveyor: WT Partnership

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. The UNSW Health Translation Hub (HTH) is conceived as a landmark for innovation, collaboration, and community, an architectural and landscape response that bridges the UNSW Kensington Campus with the Randwick Health and Innovation Precinct (RHIP). The design unites education, research, and healthcare within a connected ecosystem that fosters knowledge exchange and translational health outcomes, which shortens the feedback loop between health research and clinical practice. Subsequently, the discoveries from the laboratory ("bench") to patient care ("bedside") and vice versa are more efficient, ultimately, leading to improved health outcomes for the community.