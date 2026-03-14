UNSW Health Translation Hub / Architectus

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Architects: Architectus
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Hufton Crow, Nicole England, Ned Donohoe
- Category: Healthcare
- Principal Architect And Interior Designer: Architectus
- Landscape Architect: Aspect Studios
- First Nations Advisor: Yerrabingin
- Structural Engineers: Arup, Acor Consultants
- Facade Engineer: Surface Design
- Building Services Engineer: Arup
- Hydraulic, Wind & Acoustic Engineer: Arup
- Civil Engineers: Warren Smith & Partners, Acor Consultants
- Fire Engineer: Warrington Fire
- Vertical Transportation: Arup, LCI Consulting
- Specialist Lighting: Electrolight
- ESD: Atelier Ten, Flux Consultants
- Signage & Wayfinding: Urbanite, Studio Gerber
- BCA: McKenzie Group
- Accessibility: Jensen Hughes (formerly MGAC)
- Aviation Advisor: AviPro
- Traffic Engineers: JMT Consulting, Ason Group
- Urban Strategy: Michael Harrison
- Planning: Ethos Urban
- Quantity Surveyor: WT Partnership
- City: Sydney
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. The UNSW Health Translation Hub (HTH) is conceived as a landmark for innovation, collaboration, and community, an architectural and landscape response that bridges the UNSW Kensington Campus with the Randwick Health and Innovation Precinct (RHIP). The design unites education, research, and healthcare within a connected ecosystem that fosters knowledge exchange and translational health outcomes, which shortens the feedback loop between health research and clinical practice. Subsequently, the discoveries from the laboratory ("bench") to patient care ("bedside") and vice versa are more efficient, ultimately, leading to improved health outcomes for the community.