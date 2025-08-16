Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Dockyard Hybrid Office Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

Dockyard Hybrid Office Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Sustainability & Green Design
Berlin, Germany
  • Architect: Sergei Tchoban
  • Project Partner: Axel Binder
  • Team: Valeria Kashirina, Agustina Pascotto, Alina Safiullina, Fabiana Pedretti, Giorgi Mjavanadze, Maximilian Pauen, Teymur Osmanov, Anna Okorokova, Severin Burr, Lev Chestakov, René Hoch
  • Developer: PECAN Development
  • Plot Size: 13,400 sqm
  • Building Footprint: 5,100 sqm
  • Gross Floor Area: 32,141 sqm
  • Building Volume: 140,000 cbm
  • General Contractor : hagenauer GmbH
  • Static Engineer: Bollinger + Grohmann Ingenieure, SJB Kempter Fitze AG
  • Technical Building Equipment: Ingenieurgesellschaft W33 mbH, Adenbeck GmbH
  • Signage System: Ippolito Fleitz Group GmbH
  • Façade Design: Ingenieurbuero Franke GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Fire Safety: pde Integrale Planung GmbH,
  • Fire Safety Consult: Krebs + Kiefer Ingenieure GmbH
  • Timber Structures: ELiTE Holzbau GmbH
  • Construction: Pollmeier Massivholz GmbH & Co. KG
  • Glass Facade: Metallbau Windeck GmbH
  • Windows: Metallbau Windeck GmbH
  • Doors: Metallbau Windeck GmbH
  • Sun Protection: Metallbau Windeck GmbH
  • Cross Laminated Timber: Binderholz Deutschland Vertriebs GmbH
  • Beam Consultant: Peikko Deutschland GmbH
  • Leed Certification: Hoinka GmbH
  • Art Installation: Julius von Bismarck
  • Artist Collaborator: Kwangho Lee
  • Graphic Art: Katrin Bremermann
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
© HG Esch

Urban-Planning Situation - At the beginning of the 20th century, Berlin's Osthafen (East Harbour) was one of the largest industrial harbours in the city. Intended for transportation and storage of goods, a three-storey administration building with a canteen and storage buildings, and warehouses shaped the Spree embankment along Stralauer Allee between Oberbaumbrücke (Oberbaum Bridge) and Treptower Park. Today, the picture is completed by modern office and residential buildings. Media, fashion, and creative firms have discovered this exclusive area around the 'MediaSpree' for themselves. In the early 2000s, TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten set out a master plan for new construction and further development of the Osthafen area, incorporating the historical buildings.

Tchoban Voss Architekten
WoodGlassConcrete

Office Buildings, Sustainability & Green Design

Cite: "Dockyard Hybrid Office Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten" 16 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032968/dockyard-hybrid-office-building-tchoban-voss-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

