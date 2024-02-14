Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards

After two weeks of open voting in the 15th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers have meticulously narrowed down a pool of over 4,000 projects to a select group of 75 finalists spanning 15 categories. This year's awards enthusiastically honor the pinnacle of design, innovation, and sustainability on a global scale, showcasing an exceptional range of projects within the shortlist. As a crowdsourced award, we take pride in affirming that your selections authentically mirror the current state of architecture, and the caliber of this year's finalists further underscores the excellence and diversity prevalent in the field.

Best Applied Products

The Spiral / BIG



Booking.com City Campus / UNStudio + HofmanDujardin



Town Hall and Community Center / Bez+Kock Architekten

Commercial Architecture

Tainan Market / MVRDV



Solar Trees Marketplace / Koichi Takada Architects

PULO Market / A9A rchitects

Tiffany Landmark / OMA

Shanghai West Bund AI Tower & Plaza / Nikken Sekkei

Cultural Architecture



Cava Arcari / David Chipperfield Architects

American Museum of Natural History Richard Gilder Center / Studio Gang

Cortés Sea Research Center / Tatiana Bilbao

Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup

Library in the Earth / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Educational Architecture

Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology / KPF

Shanfeng Academy / OPEN Architecture

Simba Vision Montessori School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants

Type-less Building Center For Handy Skills / ZAV Architects

Healthcare Architecture



Long House with an Engawa Senior Daycare Center / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Mikkelsen Architects + STED

KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Cap Cotet Health Center / BAAS

Dijklander Hospital Revitalization / bureau Ira Koers + Studio Roelof Mulder

Hospitality Architecture



Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects

Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS

Parecela Organic Dining Space / Armando O. Pandolfi

The Ned Doha / David Chipperfield Architects

Vanke Xi An Club / gad

Houses

CHUZHI House / Wallmakers

Productive Floating House - La Balsanera / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Workshop House / Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez Veglia (Tectum arquitectura)

Housing

450 Warren / SO-IL

54 Social Housing in Inca, Illes Balears / Joan Josep Fortuny Giró + Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten

‘t Bosbad / GAAGA

The Arches / The DHaus Company

Industrial Architecture

Guayacan Pavillion / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Green Field of Karupannya Rangpur Factory / Nakshabid Architects

Fendi Factory / Piuarch

Mallcom Factory / IKSOI

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura

Interior Architecture

10K House / Takk



Baftar Dermatology Clinic / AsNow Design & Construct

CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio

Readellion Bookstore / prototype

LES Eventspace / RHO

Offices



Quay Quarter Tower / 3XN



Atelier Gardens HAUS 1 / MVRDV + Hirschmüller Schindele Architekten



Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity

On Labs - New Global Headquarters for On running / Specific Generic + Spillmann Echsle Architekten

Premier Office / Tropical Space

Public & Landscape Architecture

Opera Park / Cobe

New Aare Bridge / Christ & Gantenbein

Subterranean Ruins / A Threshold

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733

Bridge of Nine Terraces / Scenic Architecture Office

Religious Architecture

Shah Muhammad Mohshin Khan Mausoleum / Sthapotik

Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum

Abrahamic Family House / Adjaye Associates

Upper Cloister in Aranya Golden Mountain / Atelier Deshaus

Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Small Scale & Installations

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA

Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE

White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio

Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA

Clear Water Tea House / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Sports Architecture



Indoor Sports Field of Shaoxing University / UAD

Skatepark Under Fabiani Bridge / Scapelab

Češča Vas Pool Complex / ENOTA

TRUMPF Fitness and Company Sports Center / Barkow Leibinger

Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos

