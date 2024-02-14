Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  3. Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards

After two weeks of open voting in the 15th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers have meticulously narrowed down a pool of over 4,000 projects to a select group of 75 finalists spanning 15 categories. This year's awards enthusiastically honor the pinnacle of design, innovation, and sustainability on a global scale, showcasing an exceptional range of projects within the shortlist. As a crowdsourced award, we take pride in affirming that your selections authentically mirror the current state of architecture, and the caliber of this year's finalists further underscores the excellence and diversity prevalent in the field.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Best Applied Products

The Spiral / BIG

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 70 of 76
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Booking.com City Campus / UNStudio + HofmanDujardin

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 71 of 76
© Hufton+Crow

Town Hall and Community Center / Bez+Kock Architekten

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 72 of 76
© Brigida González

TRUMPF Fitness and Company Sports Center / Barkow Leibinger

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 73 of 76
© David Franck

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 74 of 76
© Fernando Alda

Commercial Architecture

Tainan Market / MVRDV

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 64 of 76
© Shephotoerd

Solar Trees Marketplace / Koichi Takada Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 65 of 76
© Eiichi Kano

PULO Market / A9A rchitects

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 66 of 76
© THE IDEAL LAND

Tiffany Landmark / OMA

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 67 of 76
© floto+warner

Shanghai West Bund AI Tower & Plaza / Nikken Sekkei

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 69 of 76
© Mintwow

Cultural Architecture

Cava Arcari / David Chipperfield Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 63 of 76
© Edmund Sumner

American Museum of Natural History Richard Gilder Center / Studio Gang

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 59 of 76
© Iwan Baan

Cortés Sea Research Center / Tatiana Bilbao

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 60 of 76
© Juan Manuel McGrath

Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 61 of 76
© Cemal Emden

Library in the Earth / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 62 of 76
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Educational Architecture

Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 58 of 76
© Trieu Chien

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology / KPF

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 53 of 76
© TAL

Shanfeng Academy / OPEN Architecture

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 54 of 76
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Simba Vision Montessori School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 55 of 76
© Nadia Christ

Type-less Building Center For Handy Skills / ZAV Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 56 of 76
© Parham Taghioff

Healthcare Architecture

Long House with an Engawa Senior Daycare Center / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 52 of 76
© Naomi Kurozumi

Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Mikkelsen Architects + STED

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 48 of 76
© Sjavit Maestro

KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 49 of 76
© Norihito Yamauchi

Cap Cotet Health Center / BAAS

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 50 of 76
© Gregori Civera

Dijklander Hospital Revitalization / bureau Ira Koers + Studio Roelof Mulder

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 51 of 76
© MWA Hart Nibbrig

Hospitality Architecture

Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 47 of 76
© Beersingnoi

Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 45 of 76
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS

Parecela Organic Dining Space / Armando O. Pandolfi

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 44 of 76
© Pedro Salas

The Ned Doha / David Chipperfield Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 43 of 76
© Simon Menges

Vanke Xi An Club / gad

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 42 of 76
© Qiwen

Houses

CHUZHI House / Wallmakers

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 41 of 76
© Syam Sreesylam

Productive Floating House - La Balsanera / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 37 of 76
© Francesco Russo

House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 38 of 76
© Rory Gardiner

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 39 of 76
Cortesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Workshop House / Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez Veglia (Tectum arquitectura)

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 40 of 76
© Federico Cairoli

Housing

450 Warren / SO-IL

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 28 of 76
© Iwan Baan

54 Social Housing in Inca, Illes Balears / Joan Josep Fortuny Giró + Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 30 of 76
© José Hevia

Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 32 of 76
© Paola Corsini

‘t Bosbad / GAAGA

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 26 of 76
© Melchior Overdevest

The Arches / The DHaus Company

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 34 of 76
© AVR London

Industrial Architecture

Guayacan Pavillion / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 35 of 76
© Jaime Navarro

Green Field of Karupannya Rangpur Factory / Nakshabid Architects

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 27 of 76
© City Syntax

Fendi Factory / Piuarch

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 29 of 76
© Andrea Ferrari

Mallcom Factory / IKSOI

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 31 of 76
© Atik Bheda

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 33 of 76
© Fernando Alda

Interior Architecture

10K House / Takk

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 25 of 76
© José Hevia

Baftar Dermatology Clinic / AsNow Design & Construct

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 21 of 76
© Nimkat Studio

CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 20 of 76
© Maru Cerrano

Readellion Bookstore / prototype

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 22 of 76
© Yevhenii Avramenko

LES Eventspace / RHO

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 23 of 76
© Yannes Kiefer

Offices

Quay Quarter Tower / 3XN

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 19 of 76
© Adam Mørk

Atelier Gardens HAUS 1 / MVRDV + Hirschmüller Schindele Architekten

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 15 of 76
© Schnepp Renou

Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 16 of 76
Courtesy of Studio Velocity

On Labs - New Global Headquarters for On running / Specific Generic + Spillmann Echsle Architekten

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 17 of 76
© Mikael Olsson

Premier Office / Tropical Space

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 18 of 76
© Trieu Chien

Public & Landscape Architecture

Opera Park / Cobe

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 13 of 76
© Francisco Tirado

New Aare Bridge / Christ & Gantenbein

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 11 of 76
© Stefano Graziani

Subterranean Ruins / A Threshold

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 4 of 76
© Edmund Sumner

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 6 of 76
© Rafael Gamo

Bridge of Nine Terraces / Scenic Architecture Office

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 9 of 76
© Shan Liang

Religious Architecture

Shah Muhammad Mohshin Khan Mausoleum / Sthapotik

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 12 of 76
© Asif Salman

Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 5 of 76
© Firas Al Raisi

Abrahamic Family House / Adjaye Associates

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 7 of 76
© Dror Baldinger

Upper Cloister in Aranya Golden Mountain / Atelier Deshaus

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 8 of 76
© Fangfang Tian

Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 10 of 76
© Joana França

Small Scale & Installations

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 3 of 76
© David Foessel

Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 57 of 76
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 68 of 76
© Paco Ulman

Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 75 of 76
© Macro Cappelletti

Clear Water Tea House / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 76 of 76
© YuChen Chao Photography

Sports Architecture

Indoor Sports Field of Shaoxing University / UAD

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 2 of 76
© Qiang Zhao

Skatepark Under Fabiani Bridge / Scapelab

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 14 of 76
© Miran Kambič

Češča Vas Pool Complex / ENOTA

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 24 of 76
© Miran Kambič

TRUMPF Fitness and Company Sports Center / Barkow Leibinger

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 46 of 76
© David Franck

Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos

Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards - Image 36 of 76
© Cristobal Correa

Join us in the final phase of the awards, your vote is crucial in determining the winners. Winners will be announced on February 22nd (EST) morning. Cast your vote now and be a part of celebrating the best architecture of the year.

Diego Hernández
