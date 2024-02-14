Meet the 75 Finalists of the ArchDaily 2024 Building of the Year Awards

After two weeks of open voting in the 15th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers have meticulously narrowed down a pool of over 4,000 projects to a select group of 75 finalists spanning 15 categories. This year's awards enthusiastically honor the pinnacle of design, innovation, and sustainability on a global scale, showcasing an exceptional range of projects within the shortlist. As a crowdsourced award, we take pride in affirming that your selections authentically mirror the current state of architecture, and the caliber of this year's finalists further underscores the excellence and diversity prevalent in the field.
Best Applied Products
Booking.com City Campus / UNStudio + HofmanDujardin
Town Hall and Community Center / Bez+Kock Architekten
TRUMPF Fitness and Company Sports Center / Barkow Leibinger
Commercial Architecture
Solar Trees Marketplace / Koichi Takada Architects
Shanghai West Bund AI Tower & Plaza / Nikken Sekkei
Cultural Architecture
Cava Arcari / David Chipperfield Architects
American Museum of Natural History Richard Gilder Center / Studio Gang
Cortés Sea Research Center / Tatiana Bilbao
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup
Library in the Earth / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Educational Architecture
Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology / KPF
Shanfeng Academy / OPEN Architecture
Simba Vision Montessori School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants
Type-less Building Center For Handy Skills / ZAV Architects
Healthcare Architecture
Long House with an Engawa Senior Daycare Center / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Mikkelsen Architects + STED
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Cap Cotet Health Center / BAAS
Dijklander Hospital Revitalization / bureau Ira Koers + Studio Roelof Mulder
Hospitality Architecture
Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS
Parecela Organic Dining Space / Armando O. Pandolfi
The Ned Doha / David Chipperfield Architects
Houses
Productive Floating House - La Balsanera / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Workshop House / Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez Veglia (Tectum arquitectura)
Housing
54 Social Housing in Inca, Illes Balears / Joan Josep Fortuny Giró + Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten
The Arches / The DHaus Company
Industrial Architecture
Guayacan Pavillion / Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Green Field of Karupannya Rangpur Factory / Nakshabid Architects
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura
Interior Architecture
Baftar Dermatology Clinic / AsNow Design & Construct
CRA (Center for Artistic Residencies) / BURR Studio
Readellion Bookstore / prototype
Offices
Atelier Gardens HAUS 1 / MVRDV + Hirschmüller Schindele Architekten
Office in Sanno / Studio Velocity
On Labs - New Global Headquarters for On running / Specific Generic + Spillmann Echsle Architekten
Premier Office / Tropical Space
Public & Landscape Architecture
New Aare Bridge / Christ & Gantenbein
Subterranean Ruins / A Threshold
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733
Bridge of Nine Terraces / Scenic Architecture Office
Religious Architecture
Shah Muhammad Mohshin Khan Mausoleum / Sthapotik
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum
Abrahamic Family House / Adjaye Associates
Upper Cloister in Aranya Golden Mountain / Atelier Deshaus
Sagrada Familia Parish / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Small Scale & Installations
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA
Clear Water Tea House / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
Sports Architecture
Indoor Sports Field of Shaoxing University / UAD
Skatepark Under Fabiani Bridge / Scapelab
Češča Vas Pool Complex / ENOTA
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos
