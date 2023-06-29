Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Exterior Photography
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, Steel

Factory
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: IKSOI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Atik Bheda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asahi Glass Company, Asian Paints, Coxwell Polycarbonate, Havells, JSW Steel, Jaquar, Jindal Aluminium, Kamdhenu, Ultratech
  • Structural Engineering: CAES Consultants, Girish Dhanwani, Caes Consultants
  • Contractors: Sameer Constructions
  • Design Team: Dhawal Mistry, Mansi Mistry, Jay Darji, Nitesh Mevada
  • Client: Mallcom Safety Private Limited
  • Electrical Consultant: Kirit Patel
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Exterior Photography
© Atik Bheda

Text description provided by the architects. Built on an old textile mill compound in Ahmedabad, Mallcom's new factory is a PPE garment-stitching unit. The design of the unit takes a holistic approach that balances the needs of the manufacturing sector with the social, economic, and environmental realities of current India.

Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Steel
© Atik Bheda
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Image 32 of 33
West Elevation
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography, Beam, Column, Steel
© Atik Bheda

As such, the design prioritizes functionality, creating a space that is efficient, safe, and conducive to the production process.  However, the building also serves as a place of innovation and experimentation, where new ideas are developed and tested.

Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Atik Bheda
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Image 27 of 33
Plan - Ground Floor
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda

The essence of the structure lies in its ability to transform raw materials into something useful and meaningful, creating spaces that are both functional and inspiring. The use of simple and robust materials, such as steel and concrete, creates a sense of honesty and authenticity.

Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Atik Bheda

The framework of the overall project can be seen as an arrangement of 4 differently proportioned volumes separated by the skylights. Each volume is structurally independent, resulting in shorter spans and simpler structures. Skylights running along the roof mark the circulation spaces on the floor and act as roof monitors allowing hot air to escape through them.

Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography, Column, Handrail, Beam
© Atik Bheda
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Image 28 of 33
Plan - 1st Floor
Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda

Neat geometry is a constant aspect maintained throughout the structure, influencing both its aesthetic qualities and structural integrity. The repetition of columns and beams helps create a sense of rhythm, order, and symmetry, evoking feelings of calmness and tranquility.

Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Exterior Photography
© Atik Bheda

Daylight entering through the skylights and large windows interacts with rows of columns and beams to create a sense of movement and passage of time. The rhythms and patterns of work, the movement of people and machinery, and the sounds and smells of production all contribute to the poetic nature of these spaces.

Mallcom Factory / IKSOI - Exterior Photography
© Atik Bheda

Project location

Address:Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

IKSOI
Concrete

Cite: "Mallcom Factory / IKSOI" 29 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003135/mallcom-factory-iksoi> ISSN 0719-8884

