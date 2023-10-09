Skatepark Under Fabiani Bridge / Scapelab

+ 10

Team Members: Marko Studen, Jernej Šipoš, Jan Jazbec, Aleksandra Rakinić ADVISORS: Emil Kozamernik, Marko "Fogy" Žumer, Miha Miklavčič, Davor Miljkovič

Client: Municipality of Ljubljana

Country: Slovenia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Previous state. The site was a dead-end of space on the lower level of the Fabiani bridge in Ljubljana. The bridge runs on two levels, with a four-lane motorway on the upper level, and a pedestrian bridge on the lower level. The structural characteristics of the bridge formed a pocket of unused, untraversed space under the bridge. Soon after the opening of the bridge, this space became a gathering spot for illegal drug use, homeless sleeping (despite a homeless shelter operating less than 100m away), and crime. The bridge was built in a gap formed by a partial demolition of the complex of the former sugar factory, called Cukrarna. This partial demolition of the factory complex was urbanistically necessary to complete the inner-city ring road. The demolition also presented an opportunity. The complex of the sugar factory was planned for reconstruction and revival, and a transformation of this otherwise degraded area was imminent. But the site was negative: a secluded, covered, uncontrolled space with no surveillance near the city center, inviting unwanted use.

Aim of the intervention. Skating infrastructure in Ljubljana was and still is, quite underdeveloped. We contacted a few prominent members of the city skating community and asked for their input. It turned out that the very characteristics that we defined as negative, were positives for the skate park - skaters liked a secluded, covered, uncontrolled skate park with no surveillance near the city center. Together with the group, we formed a proposal: a skate park under the bridge. The city approved the project but set quite a strict budget. The expectation was that this project would revitalize the area and provide new sports infrastructure for the city.

Description. The intervention was designed as a skating mini-ramp, which occupies the unused pocket of space under the southern end of the bridge. This mini-ramp was designed in cooperation with skaters and a skate park consultant, as the curves and dimensions of ramps are extremely specific. The mini-ramp is also segmented, providing different heights, slopes, and endings for the riders. The rest of the covered pedestrian level is designed as a soft, flat skate park, with placed boxes and rails. This allows maximum use for the skaters while providing safe corridors for pedestrians to pass through the skate park and cross back to the upper level of the bridge. The skatepark was constructed from steel frames and a special concrete mix, enabling smooth, unbroken surfaces and the exact workmanship of the curves. The mini-ramp area has a fence and gate to provide the security that the city wanted and provide a soft border in case of contact – the round poles are fixed so that they flex. The wood and corten steel provide a warmer counterbalance to the otherwise cold, concrete space.

Assessment. The skate park was intended to function as a controlled space, and the keys could only be acquired from a nearby security guard. This proved counterproductive and even led to conflict. The city then decided to just keep the park open, and then it began to function in earnest. Because it is the only skate park open 24/7, 365 days a year, and is shielded from rain wind, and snow, it became very popular. Due to the constant presence of people, informal oversight of the space was established, and unwanted use of the space disappeared. From an architectural standpoint, it is a transformation exercise. The space was negative, inviting unwanted use. When infused with the right program, the characteristics of the space became positive – skaters thrive in a secluded, covered space. Due to its popularity, informal control is strong. The intervention was well accepted in the city, and today functions well in combination with the renovated Cukrarna building, which has been converted into an art gallery. Together, they present a new generator hub for the wider, otherwise degraded area, which is now undergoing redevelopment.