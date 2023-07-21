Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse, Apartment Interiors
Basel, Switzerland
  • Project Leader: Laurent Burnand, Seraina Spycher, Laura Zgraggen
  • Partner In Charge: Marco Rickenbacher
  • Team: Nahuel Barroso, Andreas Hasler, Luca Helbling, Witold Kabirov, Xijie Ma, Nadja Moser, Eva-Maria Nufer, Johannes Senn
  • Color Consulting: Archfarbe, Andrea Burkhard
  • Construction And Site Management: Proplaning AG, Basel (Team: Maik Sütterlin (site management leader), Dieter Mendes Hall, Armin Schärer, Matteo Andrisano, Johann Mensch, Maria Crespi, Cornelia Lamm (administration), Udo Pfaff (project leader, responsible partner)
  • Building Services: Bogenschütz AG
  • Sanitary Planning: Technik im Bau AG
  • Bim Coordinator: Kaulquappe AG
  • Signage System: Büro Berrel Gschwind
  • City: Basel
  • Country: Switzerland
Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Philip Heckhausen

Existing columns as protagonists. The mighty existing columns of the former Coop wine storage in Basel's Lysbüchel neighborhood tell the story of the building's history in an impressive way. They are the most striking elements of the existing structure and form an important design starting point.

Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Paola Corsini
Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paola Corsini
Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paola Corsini

In order to keep their effect tangible despite the small-scale nature of the new residential use, they are exposed and staged in various ways: In the apartments, which span the width of the building, their bulky monumentality is an experience in itself – whereas in the two 'rues intérieures' (internal streets), that run lengthwise through the building, they appear as a sequence.

Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Philip Heckhausen
Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Philip Heckhausen

The city in the house. Thus, the columns also form the starting point for the internal organization of the house: the actual urban development is defined by the existing building - but along the 'rues intérieures', a city within the house takes shape. This internal system not only provides access to the stairwells, the communal rooms, and the laundry rooms, but they also enable a variety of apartment typologies (1.5 to 7.5 room apartments) for all generations and lifestyles.

Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Paola Corsini
Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Philip Heckhausen

On the mezzanine floor, the domestic sphere links up with the urban one – here the inner street opens into the transverse entrance halls and invites one into the house via stairs and ramps. The commercial spaces and the café are located at ground level at the heads of the building, directly addressing the city. The network of paths finds its end in the community room and the collective roof terrace.

Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paola Corsini

Ecological responsibility. In addition to the design-defining expressiveness of the existing columns, ecological sustainability also motivates the careful treatment of the existing structure. In this case, 42% of the building's grey energy was saved by continuing to use the old structure. The photovoltaic system and the groundwater heat pump make the building two-thirds self-sufficient in total energy consumption.

Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Philip Heckhausen

Project location

Address:Weinlagerstrasse 11, 4056 Basel, Switzerland

Cite: "Conversion of a Wine Storage into Housing / Esch Sintzel Architekten" 21 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004338/conversion-of-a-wine-storage-into-housing-esch-sintzel-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags