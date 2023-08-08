Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Hospitality Architecture
  China
  Vanke Xi An Club / gad

Vanke Xi An Club / gad

Vanke Xi An Club / gad

Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Exterior Photography, WindowsVanke Xi An Club / gad - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairVanke Xi An Club / gad - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableVanke Xi An Club / gad - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CoastVanke Xi An Club / gad - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hospitality Architecture, Recreation & Training, Wellbeing
Yuxi, China
  • Design Team: gad
  • Project Director: Yan Wu, Cai Tan, Han Wu
  • Project Chief Designer: Si Yu
  • Architecture: Renjian Zhang, Yuan Yu, Chang Liu, Yiping Hu
  • Structure: Jia Huang, Junjie Guo, Jian Wu, Xinjie Lin
  • Water Supply And Drainage: Dingcheng Wang
  • HVAC: Shengli Yang
  • Electrical: Xingyue Zhou
  • Clients: Vanke
  • City: Yuxi
  • Country: China
Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Qiwen

Text description provided by the architects. Vanke Xi An Club is located on the shore of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, Yunnan Province, with a wide view and superior landscape resources. With a construction area of 4,740 square meters, the project consists of functional spaces such as a swimming pool, a yoga room, a gym center, a library, an art gallery, and one coffee shop.

Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Qiwen
Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Image 15 of 17
Plan - Ground floor
Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Qiwen

Growing in nature and melting in nature - The project makes full use of the original existing natural landscape and the topographic features with large height differences and adopts the spatial approach of extending downward. While ensuring low intervention in the ecology, the waves of the lake are injected into the roof, softly covering the hillside, echoing the Fuxian Lake in the distance, and blending with nature.

Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Qiwen
Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Interior Photography, Facade
© Qiwen

Pure and complete spatial structure - A number of modulized box-like spaces are used to effectively conceal equipment while also serving the function of boundary delineation and flow guidance. The shape of each area is varied, and the functions of spa, fitness, entertainment, reading, and art exhibition are embedded and penetrated into each other to achieve a pure and complete spatial experience in terms of usage.

Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Qiwen
Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Roof
Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Interior Photography
© Qiwen

Blurred boundary between inside and outside - Through the fully open glass curtain wall, the warm breeze and bright sunlight from the lake view surface are brought in; the interior space is equipped with multiple sunlight patios to form an open and bright spatial pattern. Light and air from the outside flow freely within the building, creating the comfort and peace of mind of a natural cave.

Vanke Xi An Club / gad - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Qiwen

Project location

Address:Yuxi, Yunnan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
gad
Office

