The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, SteelThe Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, BeamThe Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyThe Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Industrial Architecture, Sustainability
Málaga, Spain
  • Architects: System Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18814
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Alda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Danpal, Assa Abloy, BMI, Europerfil, Metaldeza, elZinc
  • Architect In Charge: Rafael Urquiza
  • Techical Architect: Rafael Roa Hernández
  • Industrial Engineer: Alberto Urquiza
  • Engineering: CEMOSA
  • Builders: ANDO
  • Installers: PACISA
  • Clients: Mayoral Moda Infantil SLU
  • City: Málaga
  • Country: Spain
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Alda
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Image 15 of 24
General Plan

Text description provided by the architects. The new building is located on the Mayoral campus in Intelhorce, Málaga, next to the protected warehouse designed by Vázquez Molezún and rehabilitated by the same team in 2018. The project's concept revolves around urban planning within the complex adjacent to the existing warehouse.

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Alda
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Image 16 of 24
Distribution Plan
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Fernando Alda

The high-storage program required the new building to reach a height of 20 meters with a floor area of over 15,000 square meters, making it a massive volume very close to the existing building, which is only 11 meters tall. Therefore, it needed to be handled with the necessary sensitivity to integrate seamlessly with its neighbor. This integration extends not only at a volumetric level but also at a conceptual level, aiming for a common language rooted in the textile industry that both buildings represent.

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Steel
© Fernando Alda
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Image 17 of 24
Detailed Plan

Two driving ideas for the project emerged from this condition: (1) the break from the conventional rectangular prism for this typology by curving its facades and distancing itself as much as possible from the existing building to soften the significant height difference between the buildings and their volumes. (2) The search for an envelope with a textile language that engages in a dialogue with the original warehouse, exploring, the concept of transparency and opacity of fabrics.

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Steel, Beam
© Fernando Alda
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Image 18 of 24
Elevations

The five large arches forming the four facades are further subdivided into a series of smaller arches that blur the solidity of the large volume, giving the final appearance of a building wrapped in fabric, reminiscent of the artistic expressions by Christo and Jeanne-Claude in various works around the world.

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Fernando Alda
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Image 19 of 24
Section 01
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Image 20 of 24
Section 02

From a technical perspective, the project is based on two fundamental pillars: prefabrication and energy efficiency.

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Fernando Alda
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Image 23 of 24
Detail 03

It is a project with a high degree of prefabrication and modulation. The entire project has been prefabricated in the workshop and assembled on-site, except for the foundation and some minor components. Prefabrication, combined with the use of BIM technology throughout the design, project, and construction processes, has allowed for the precise adherence to timelines and the budget for the project.

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Fernando Alda
The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Image 24 of 24
Section

The triangulated tubular steel structure was manufactured in Lalín, Galicia, and its beams, with spans of up to 32 meters, were transported to the site for meticulous assembly, including the spiral staircase over 16 meters in height. On the other hand, the folded zinc sheet facade was manufactured in Asturias, and the interior polycarbonate skin in Álava.

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Fernando Alda

The 20-meter-high facade is composed of two layers: an inner layer of translucent polycarbonate that provides insulation and waterproofing and an outer layer of micro-perforated zinc sheet that allows the passage of natural light while protecting the polycarbonate from direct solar radiation, thereby improving the thermal transmission coefficient of the facade.

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Fernando Alda

The combination of both creates an interior volume naturally illuminated along the entire height of its four facades, minimizing the use of artificial light and regulating the building's energy consumption.

The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Alda

Project location

Address:Av. de José Ortega y Gasset, Cruz de Humilladero, Málaga, Spain

Cite: "The Mayoral New Warehouse Logistics Center / System Arquitectura" [Nueva Nave Centro Logístico de Mayoral / System Arquitectura] 31 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011705/the-mayoral-new-warehouse-logistics-center-system-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

