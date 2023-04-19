Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA

+ 14

Design Team : Ellen van Loon, Giulio Margheri, Alex Tintea, Assem El-Cheikh, Federico Taiarol and Ron Zaum

City : Milano

Country : Italy

Text description provided by the architects. For its second participation at the Milan Design Week, SolidNature commissioned OMA to design an installation that explores the journey of natural stone from its geological formation to the finished product.

Located in the 19th-century Casa Maveri in the Brera District, the exhibition is divided into two sections: an underground sequence of rooms showcasing the processes through which stone is formed, extracted, and processed; and an open-air collection of stone furniture in the palazzo’s garden, designed by invited artists.

In the basement, the stone is present as large, rough slabs that clad the rooms completely, as if on a journey underneath the Earth’s crust. In the garden, meanwhile, the stone becomes a backdrop for the different activities hosted during the week.

The two spaces are connected via a sky-blue onyx volume that contains a staircase made of multicolored marble.