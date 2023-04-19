Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Italy
  5. Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA

Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA

Save
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA

Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Interior PhotographyBeyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Exterior PhotographyBeyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Exterior Photography, Garden, Handrail, Patio, CourtyardBeyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, CourtyardBeyond the Surface Installation / OMA - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation
Milano, Italy
  • Design Team : Ellen van Loon, Giulio Margheri, Alex Tintea, Assem El-Cheikh, Federico Taiarol and Ron Zaum
  • City : Milano
  • Country : Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Interior Photography
© Macro Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. For its second participation at the Milan Design Week, SolidNature commissioned OMA to design an installation that explores the journey of natural stone from its geological formation to the finished product.

Save this picture!
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Exterior Photography
© Macro Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Image 8 of 19
© Macro Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Image 16 of 19
© Arthur Wong, Courtesy of OMA

Located in the 19th-century Casa Maveri in the Brera District, the exhibition is divided into two sections: an underground sequence of rooms showcasing the processes through which stone is formed, extracted, and processed; and an open-air collection of stone furniture in the palazzo’s garden, designed by invited artists.

Save this picture!
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Macro Cappelletti

In the basement, the stone is present as large, rough slabs that clad the rooms completely, as if on a journey underneath the Earth’s crust. In the garden, meanwhile, the stone becomes a backdrop for the different activities hosted during the week.

Save this picture!
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Exterior Photography, Garden, Handrail, Patio, Courtyard
© Macro Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Interior Photography
© Macro Cappelletti

The two spaces are connected via a sky-blue onyx volume that contains a staircase made of multicolored marble.

Save this picture!
Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA - Exterior Photography, Chair, Patio, Courtyard
© Macro Cappelletti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brera, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OMA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationItaly
Cite: "Beyond the Surface Installation / OMA" 19 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999677/beyond-the-surface-installation-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags