Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Estonia
  5. White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio

White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio

Save
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio

White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Exterior PhotographyWhite Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestWhite Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Bench, Handrail, WindowsWhite Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Exterior Photography, ChairWhite Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library, Community
Tallin, Estonia
  • Architects: Ninja Stuudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  18
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Paco Ulman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alfa Yacht Procuction
  • Lead Architects : Jaan Tiidemann, Jarmo Vaik
  • Structural Design : Klamber OÜ, Viljar Sepp - Klamber OÜ
  • Builder : Silur, Murdosa, Holken, Ennistus, Margo Lill - Silur / Mihkel Kivi - Murdosa / Holger Kangro - Holken / Allan Gruno - Ennistus
  • Glass Consultant : Gunnar Poltruk
  • Fiberglass Builder : Kalev Kaal - Alfa Yachts Production
  • Building Consultant : Eerik Kõuts
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Public Library
  • City : Tallin
  • Country : Estonia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Paco Ulman

“White Sheet” is a tiny public library or a reading pavilion located in Kadriorg, Tallinn, with its architecture inspired by the image of a literary idea. There are always ideas in the air and so also the pavilion’s roof hovers as a light sheet of paper in mid-air relying only on the glass shelves below. The shelves are filled with books forming a kind of wall that gives some privacy to the people in the pavilion.

Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Exterior Photography
© Paco Ulman

The floor is a simple wooden terrace that in combination with the glass walls gives the pavilion its light summery feel that matches well the local atmosphere. The pavilion activates the former abandoned urban space by inviting people as well as activities. Its transparency also creates a kind of social control. The idea for the construction stemmed from the active members of the local government, literary center, and community.

Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Image 13 of 15
Plan

The site was previously a neglected urban space used occasionally for walking dogs. The site had large trees with bushes growing on their feet which limited visibility and a sense of security. Tallinn Literary Center, which operates opposite the site, had noticed its potential and thought it would be a good idea to tidy up the place and give it a more permanent literature-related look.

Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Paco Ulman
Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Image 12 of 15
Site - Plan

The Literary Center, organizing the annual literary festival, wanted to signal that the street had a special connection with literature and also to keep books and literature visible around them. So that anyone could take a few minutes in a day and spend it there with a book. The Tallinn City Centre Government immediately came on board and made every effort to make the pavilion come true. The city organized a small architectural competition from which The White Sheet proposal emerged.

Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Bench, Handrail, Windows
© Paco Ulman

The initial design depicted a thin white sheet supported solely by the glass. The hardest part for us the architects was to adapt this idea to the real-life situation concerning the Estonian climate and possible risk of damage. For the floating roof, we considered several options among which were veneer structure and CLT panels. Finally, we used our experience in building and repairing yachts, so we designed a 3D mold made of beams and veneer and a local boat builder produced the positive structure from fiberglass. 

Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Paco Ulman

The shelves are filled with books forming a kind of wall that gives some privacy to the people in the pavilion. Its transparency also creates a kind of social control. The floor is a simple wooden terrace combined with glass walls, giving the pavilion its light summery feel that matches the local atmosphere. The pavilion has reference to history as Kadriorg, part of Tallinn, was formerly known for summer villas with large glass verandas.

Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Paco Ulman
Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Image 15 of 15
Section 02

White Sheet was opened during the Literary Street Festival in 2020. Locals immediately embraced it, the book exchange has caught on and there is rarely an hour in a day when the pavilion has nobody sitting or moving around there. Despite the initial fears, the pavilion has well survived three Nordic winters. White Sheet received the Estonian Architecture Award in the category SMALL of the Estonian Association of Architects 2022.

Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Exterior Photography, Bench, Garden
© Paco Ulman
Save this picture!
White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Paco Ulman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tallinn, Estonia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ninja Stuudio
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityEstonia

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityEstonia
Cite: "White Sheet Reading Pavilion / Ninja Stuudio" 28 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998582/white-sheet-reading-pavilion-ninja-stuudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags