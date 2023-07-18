Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyAlma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyAlma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyAlma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyAlma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Recreation & Training
San Pedro de Atacama, Chile
  • Architects: Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1333
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cristóbal Correa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ingelam, Versaidag
  • Lead Architect: Benjamín Murúa Acuña
  • Project Coordinator: Claudia Salinas Salamanca, Benjamín Peralta Peralta
  • Special Features: Claudia Salinas Salamanca
  • Drafting : Benjamín Peralta Peralta
  • Building Owner / Client: Associated Universities Inc (AUI)
  • Construction : TopTent - Sergenco
  • Structural Project: Juan Acevedo
  • Energy Eficiency: Lucas Vasquez
  • City: San Pedro de Atacama
  • Country: Chile
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 20 of 32
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa

Text description provided by the architects. The design is a response to the environmental constraints encountered during the project development. 

Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 21 of 32
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa

Located in the Atacama Desert at an altitude of 2,900 meters above sea level, the project is subjected to extreme environmental conditions: high radiation, winds, dust or snow storms, heat, and cold, so the building had to adapt and be designed based on the impacts that these factors could cause in the form. 

Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 22 of 32
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa

First, the weight of the snow and the impact of the wind on the structure were considered, which could require over-structuring in order to prevent deformations. 

Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 23 of 32
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa

Next, two strategies were considered, separated by layers. The first one was to think of an aerial structure with a lower curvature that would better adapt to the wind. 

Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 24 of 32
Plan
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa

The second strategy consisted of burying the main level of the program, locating the court on an underground level, and taking advantage of the geothermal energy of the place. 

Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 25 of 32
Section
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 26 of 32
Section
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 27 of 32
Section AA'
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© Cristóbal Correa

Both strategies resulted in a concave shape, generating a continuous space with a high degree of comfort, as it has a clearly differentiated cool underground level from the roof. 

Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 28 of 32
Elevation
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 29 of 32
Elevation
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Cristóbal Correa

Subsequently, the curvature of the roof was reduced, making it more aerodynamic and achieving a larger thermal comfort zone in the lower level, requiring even further burying of the usable space.

Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Cristóbal Correa
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 30 of 32
Detail
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Image 32 of 32
Detail
Alma Sports Hall / Benjamín Murúa Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Cristóbal Correa

Project location

Address:San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta, Chile

