World
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum

Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum

Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Exterior Photography, FacadeMasjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior PhotographyMasjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior PhotographyMasjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mosque
Muscat, Oman
  • Architects: Altqadum
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Firas Al Raisi
  • Lead Architect: Marwan AlBalushi
  • City: Muscat
  • Country: Oman
© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Firas Al Raisi

Text description provided by the architects. In the pursuit of celebrating Omani architecture and instilling a spiritual experience, our project embarked on a journey that transcends conventional design boundaries. The question that fueled our endeavor was not just "what," but "how" we could seamlessly integrate tradition, sustainability, and monumentality into a singular architectural masterpiece.

© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Firas Al Raisi

The inception of our concept centered around the spiritual realm, woven intricately with Omani heritage. Envisioning a design that echoes the simplicity of historical mosques yet resonates with contemporary functionality became our guiding principle. The challenge was immense, particularly in crafting a monument that speaks to both the present and future generations.

© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Exterior Photography
© Firas Al Raisi
Plan
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Image 23 of 25
Plan
© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior Photography
© Firas Al Raisi

Our architectural musings were driven by the desire to infuse life into the surroundings. Creating a public space that breathes vitality into the area became a pivotal focus. Delving into the roots of Omani architecture, we rediscovered the elegance in simplicity, drawing inspiration from the construction of traditional mosques. Departing from the ordinary, we scrutinized the user's journey and redefined the mosque's main functions, both architecturally and experientially.

© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior Photography
© Firas Al Raisi

With an ambitious client pushing us beyond boundaries, the journey faced its first hurdles during the approval process with local authorities. Deeply connected to the community, our design raised questions about form, size, and color. Clear communication and unwavering determination were key, ensuring that the concept resonated authentically without misinterpretation.

© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior Photography
© Firas Al Raisi
© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior Photography
© Firas Al Raisi

In realizing our vision, innovative construction techniques and meticulous material choices played a pivotal role. The Men's hall ceiling slab, utilizing the Cobiax system, minimized concrete use and reduced the overall weight (The concrete is under 40% of the slab formation). The Minaret's construction employed a specialized shuttering system, carefully orchestrated in stages to achieve its distinctive form.

© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior Photography
© Firas Al Raisi

The Men's hall chandelier, a masterpiece of over 1600 crystal glass balls, pays homage to Islamic architectural features, echoing the familiar dome sensation. In the Men’s ablution space, a landscape island ingeniously directs splashed water for reuse in irrigation, marrying functionality with sustainability. Omani marble ablution seats, crafted by local artisans, infuse a natural feel and durability into the open space.

Main Hall Elevations
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Image 24 of 25
Main Hall Elevations
© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior Photography
© Firas Al Raisi

Comprising the Men's hall, Women's hall, Men's ablution space, Women's ablution space, and an open public space, our project redefines the traditional mosque landscape. Breaking free from the confinement of boundary walls, our design encourages public engagement, fostering interaction between users, neighbors, and the lush landscape adorned with crop-bearing trees.

© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior Photography
© Firas Al Raisi

In essence, our Omani mosque project stands as a testament to the fusion of tradition and innovation, seamlessly blending spirituality, sustainability, and monumentality into a harmonious architectural symphony.

© Firas Al Raisi
Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum - Interior Photography
© Firas Al Raisi

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Muscat, Oman

Cite: "Masjid Bab Al Salam / Altqadum" 12 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

