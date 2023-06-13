Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Premier Office / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Vietnam
Premier Office / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Tropical Space unveils Premier Office, an office building for rent located on a quiet street in Ho Chi Minh City where several other rental offices have been built. The design team aspired to create a building that can maximize the performance of natural lighting without being affected by the negative impact of direct sunlight. The door and window system can be opened when the weather is good.

Premier Office / Tropical Space - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Trieu Chien
Premier Office / Tropical Space - Image 14 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
Premier Office / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Balcony
© Trieu Chien

The building is covered by brick walls with a concrete structure. The functional areas are divided by a continuous vertical void in the center, which helps natural light and airflow go throughout the building.

Premier Office / Tropical Space - Interior Photography, Brick, Handrail
© Trieu Chien
Premier Office / Tropical Space - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Trieu Chien

One side of the central void is the office space, with two facades opening to catch the sunlight and wind. The other side accommodates the restroom, storage, elevator, and stairs. These two blocks are connected by corridors spanning the void. By connecting the void between the corridors and empty spaces, both vertically and horizontally, the building can create moving light areas and space displacement during the day.

Premier Office / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Trieu Chien

Many consider the office as a second home where they spend most of their time during the day. To inspire people working there, the architect endeavored to design an interesting space filled with natural light and ventilation by having a double layer with a unique “brick curtain” outside, and aluminum sliding glass doors inside.

Premier Office / Tropical Space - Image 23 of 23
Section
Premier Office / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Trieu Chien

The perforated brick wall structure rotates at a 45-degree angle to create a buffer layer that reduces the impact of sunlight and creates moving shadows. The buffer layer, with trees interweaving, contributes to purifying the air and stopping direct sunlight from entering the workspace.

Premier Office / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Trieu Chien

The Premier Office has two opening facades that allow it to make use of natural light and ventilation in order to reduce energy consumption for lighting and cooling the space. Meanwhile, empty spaces, trees, light, brick, and even rain can create openness, stimulate creativity, and regenerate the energy of those working there.

Premier Office / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Trieu Chien

With the perforated brick shell, the rotated wall, and the gaps, the Premier Office does not have the feeling of invading the urban space. Bringing an old material like a brick into the project makes the newly-built building blend into the neighborhood itself.

Premier Office / Tropical Space - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

Project location

Address:11a Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam

About this office
Tropical Space
Office

Material

Brick

