Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects

Schools • Minh Tân, Vietnam Architects: 1+1>2 Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien, Son Vu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Hai Long glass , Hoa Phat , INAX , Rạng Đông

Lead Architects: KTS Hoang Thuc Hao, KTS Tran Hong Nam, KTS Nguyen Hanh Le

City: Minh Tân

Country: Vietnam

Mushroom springs from the ground - Lung Vai village is located atop a craggy mountain where the Hmong people reside. The lack of a road network makes accessibility extremely difficult. During the construction process, people from Lung Vai and the neighboring village of Bac Sum joined hands to pave the way, enabling construction materials to be transported more easily.

Without electricity and water being scarce, the construction work was carefully managed to maximize local materials and labor use. The design of Lung Vai school adopted the traditional rammed earth wall technique that help the school to blend in with the village.

The school comprises three classrooms, two for kindergarten and one for elementary school. Corridors, classrooms, and toilets sit under a large, curved iron roof that resembles a flying saucer perched on the hillside or a forest mushroom springing up from the ground. Viewed from above, the construction brings to mind a terraced field with sparkling water mirroring the mountains and forest scenery.

The curved mud walls embrace the terrain making the classrooms seem to burst from and absorb nature, eliminating the boundary between inside and outside. Thanks to the thick mud wall system, large windows, and skylights in the roof, ventilation is assured. Sufficient lighting and air circulation make the school appear like a natural entity.