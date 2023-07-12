Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Minh Tân, Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien, Son Vu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hai Long glass, Hoa Phat, INAX, Rạng Đông
  • Lead Architects: KTS Hoang Thuc Hao, KTS Tran Hong Nam, KTS Nguyen Hanh Le
Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Son Vu

Mushroom springs from the ground - Lung Vai village is located atop a craggy mountain where the Hmong people reside. The lack of a road network makes accessibility extremely difficult. During the construction process, people from Lung Vai and the neighboring village of Bac Sum joined hands to pave the way, enabling construction materials to be transported more easily.

Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Trieu Chien
Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 22 of 25
Site Location
Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Without electricity and water being scarce, the construction work was carefully managed to maximize local materials and labor use. The design of Lung Vai school adopted the traditional rammed earth wall technique that help the school to blend in with the village.

Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trieu Chien
Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 23 of 25
Plan
Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien

The school comprises three classrooms, two for kindergarten and one for elementary school. Corridors, classrooms, and toilets sit under a large, curved iron roof that resembles a flying saucer perched on the hillside or a forest mushroom springing up from the ground. Viewed from above, the construction brings to mind a terraced field with sparkling water mirroring the mountains and forest scenery.

Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Son Vu
Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 25 of 25
Elevation
Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Son Vu

The curved mud walls embrace the terrain making the classrooms seem to burst from and absorb nature, eliminating the boundary between inside and outside. Thanks to the thick mud wall system, large windows, and skylights in the roof, ventilation is assured. Sufficient lighting and air circulation make the school appear like a natural entity.

Lung Vai School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Son Vu

Project location

Address:Minh Tân, Vị Xuyên District, Ha Giang, Vietnam

1+1>2 Architects
Educational Architecture Schools Vietnam
