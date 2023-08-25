Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

Save
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, FacadeHouse VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior PhotographyHouse VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsHouse VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail
Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Casa VO / Casa WO is a series of 4 twin houses located on the Mexican Pacific coast in Punta Zicatela - Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca. Puerto Escondido is a small tropical city with a warm climate throughout the year. Winter does not exist, so protection against the cold is not necessary. The houses only need to provide shelter from the sun and rain. The concept of the houses integrates this tropical condition as a starting point for the design. 

Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Concrete, Arch
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Image 18 of 24
Ground floor plan

The idea behind Casa VO / WO is: (1) To reverse the classic house scheme with its garden to create a garden with its house; in order to fully enjoy the tropical life and climate of Puerto Escondido and live outdoors as much as possible. 

Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

The concept of the facade, such a fundamental element in architecture, is disappearing. Casa VO / WO is erasing our references to urban life in Mexico City, there are no longer windows or glass. The garden is becoming part of the living area of the houses. The project blurs the boundary between interior and exterior to become a unique habitable garden, where everything remains open all day and all night. 

Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Image 19 of 24
First floor plan

Casa VO / WO is a simple expression of a house as a cave that does not create enclosure, a house through which the wind always passes. The project gets rid of the unnecessary to focus exclusively on the elemental elements, towards simplicity. This search for simplicity is leading the design to a clean and abstract architecture, composed entirely of solid materials such as concrete, wood, and brick. All these materials are capable of aging and improving their appearance over time, instead of deteriorating. 

Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Image 21 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Rory Gardiner

The concept of time becomes part of architecture. Time as if it were a material, following the purpose of taking a step back in this old and simple idea to let the "patina of time" be part of the project.

Save this picture!
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Sink
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailMexico
Cite: "House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture" [Casa VO / Casa WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture] 25 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005912/casa-vo-casa-wo-ludwig-godefroy-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags