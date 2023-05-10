Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Spain
  5. Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE

Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE

Save
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE

Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior PhotographyPermanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior Photography, FacadePermanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior PhotographyPermanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior PhotographyPermanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations, Educational Architecture
Barcelona, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Text description provided by the architects. KOSMOS X PARABASE architectural studios collaborate on the composition of Permanently Temporary - the winning proposal for the Model Festival of Architecture that was held in Barcelona. It is built out of borrowed, unused materials that were found at multiple storages and construction/demolition sites in the municipality of Barcelona and brought to the city center.

Save this picture!
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior Photography
© GorokaStudio
Save this picture!
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Image 10 of 12
Pavilion Elements
Save this picture!
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior Photography

The installation reveals the city's hidden resources and visualizes the potential of circularity as a response to the environmental impact of the construction industry. The installation has a double overlapping programme: it serves as a central storage for materials, while at the same time as a public space, proposing a new metropolitan logistics centre for the reuse of materials.

Save this picture!
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior Photography
© GorokaStudio

Storage of construction materials in the city is seen as a permanent temporary urban condition. Components are revealed to the public during the festival: put together in tall, impressive vertical totems, serving as a structure for the pavilion, as well as the symbols of their source: storage facilities in Barcelona’s periphery.

Save this picture!
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior Photography
Save this picture!
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Image 8 of 12

All of those usually and quotidian materials, when brought together, create a rich architectural space open to the citizens who are invited to exchange materials: take the ones they find in the pavilion and bring their own. The pavilion space also works as a workshop and as an information point, a place for debates. 

Save this picture!
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Image 11 of 12
Pavilion Structure

The Permanently Temporary installation speaks about the circular life of materials and their future reuse. Components that are not be permanently assembled, glued, welded, cut or transformed will come together as an array of separate elements and brought back to the storages after the festival, leaving the possibility of future reuse and many new lives and constructions.

Save this picture!
Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KOSMOS Architects
Office
PARABASE
Office

Materials

WoodStoneFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsEducational ArchitectureSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsEducational ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "Permanently Temporary Pavilion / KOSMOS Architects + PARABASE" 10 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000672/permanently-temporary-pavilion-kosmos-architects-plus-parabase> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags