Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects

Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects

Pak Chong, Thailand
  Architects: JOYS Architects
  Year: 2022
    Photographs: Beersingnoi
  Lead Architects: Suebsai Jittakasem, Prasert Ananthayanont, Nutt La-iad-on
  Structure Engineers: Jet Structural
  Contractors: Pornsila Engineering Company Limited
  City: Pak Chong
  Country: Thailand
Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Beersingnoi

The Site and the Roof - The location of the project has a hidden feature that cannot be clearly perceived if one does not enter the site. The hidden features of the location are the slight slope of the land and the tall vertical trees. The purpose is to elevate this feature of the site's clear perception.

Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Beersingnoi
Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects
Plan
Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam, Column
© Beersingnoi

The design of the building therefore uses a flat plane placed on the site to compare the slope of the site and to recognize the condition of the location, at the same time, it's also a functional space under this plane.

Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Beersingnoi
Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Beersingnoi

The plane becomes the roof that can be said to be the fundamental and original element of architecture. Activities under the roof then take place and allow the occupants to manage the space to sit, lie, and walk while perceiving nature’s movement.

Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Beersingnoi

Truth, Geography, and Room - What is respect for nature? To keep the original ground in place or not? Could it be said that the truth of nature is only changing, moving, and not stabilizing? Nature, such as the ground surface, is always changing, whether by the hands of man or nature. Could it be said that there is no truth in nature? These questions raise issues during construction in progress and during the design of the attic space, which is an area for sitting and doing various activities.

Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Beersingnoi
Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects
Section
Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Interior Photography
© Beersingnoi

The ground was changed due to building construction behavior. The excavation of the structural footing was preserved as a representative manifestation of the man-made variations in the site during the construction process. These excavated spaces became rooms for drinking and eating. Each of the rooms is referenced to the level and overlaps the position of the building foundation.

Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Beersingnoi
Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects
Diagram

Structure, Construction, and Architectural Space - Structure, Construction, and Architectural Space were integrated into the design that could be understood. Firstly, Structural traces such as the different thicknesses of the roof, and height of supporting elements. Secondly, Construction traces such as root foundations relative to different room areas - concrete with different colors and textures. Finally, Architectural spaces, such as rooms, in relation to the level of foundations beneath, and the height in each room in relation to the stair-shaped supporting elements.

Yellow-Mini Café / JOYS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Beersingnoi

Address: Pak Chong, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

