© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Park
Bacalar, Mexico
  • Architects: Colectivo C733
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Gamo
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Facio, Eric Valdez, Israel Espín, Gabriela Carrillo y José Amozurrutia
  • Design Team: Fernando Rodríguez, Montserrat Loyola, Dino del Cueto, Santiago Blanco, Carolina Andrade, Karim Gómez
  • Structural Engineering: Óscar Trejo
  • Mechanical Engineering: Spl, Riparia
  • Bio Regeneration Strategies: Taller Nuevos Territorios
  • Restoration Strategies: Claudia Teutli, Jorge Herrera
  • Consultants: Luisa Falcón, Juan Ansberto, Luz en arquitectura, Pedro Lechuga, TEMAS MX
  • Museography: Luisa Falcón, Laguna
  • Contractor: Zenith
  • Client: Secretaría de Desarrollo Agrario, Territorial y Urbano, Gobierno de México, Municipio de Bacalar
  • City: Bacalar
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast, Forest
© Rafael Gamo
Axo

Text description provided by the architects. Observatory of the mangrove, the lagoon, and the stars. The Bacalar Lagoon is the largest freshwater bacterial reef in the world. It is one of the few places where living stromatolites exist, an invaluable evolutionary treasure.

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Beam, Forest
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733
Complex plan
Complex plan

It is also the only remaining mangrove on the edge of the Bacalar village lagoon, and it is exposed to enormous fragility due to urban growth.

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Coast, Forest
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The main strategy of the project was to minimize the requested program and act with sharpness in order to wander through the natural richness of the flora and fauna of the site, affecting it as little as possible.

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Coast
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733
Ground floor plan - services
Ground floor plan - services

A square dock of 200m per side was built, facing north and with variable height to avoid touching the mangroves and trees, and to slide smoothly along the lagoon. Solid spaces house a research laboratory and services, which can be extended to a shaded plain through tall trees. 

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733
Cross section
Cross section

An efficient structural system was generated, built with local and certified chicozapote wood, finding the right measure to be a column, beam, and foundation at the same time. 

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733 - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733
Long section
Long section

In addition, the landscape strategy was strengthened with the reduction of construction, designed to mitigate the pollution of the water runoff from the village, through natural filters, depressions, and rain gardens, as well as the rehabilitation of degraded mangroves. 

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733
Museography diagram
Museography diagram

Finally, scaled museography was incorporated into the tour, as a timeline of 10,000 years, engraving the unique biodiversity history on wood. Visitors are invited to become aware of and conserve the place, as well as to engage in the social management of a public and free space for the residents of Bacalar.

Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733 - Coast
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Bacalar Eco-Park / Colectivo C733 - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

