World
Parecela Organic Dining Space / Armando O. Pandolfi

Parecela Organic Dining Space / Armando O. Pandolfi

Parecela Organic Dining Space / Armando O. Pandolfi - Exterior Photography, Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Restaurant
Tepoztlán, Mexico
  Drawings Plans: Armando Melo
  Drawings Elevations: Daniel Quesada
  City: Tepoztlán
  Country: Mexico
© Pedro Salas
© Pedro Salas
Complex floor plan
Complex floor plan
© Pedro Salas
© Pedro Salas

Text description provided by the architects. The project arises from the interest in respecting the landscape and building with materials that are within reach, seeking a contemporary language with local resources. 

© Pedro Salas
© Pedro Salas
Roof plan
Roof plan
© Pedro Salas
© Pedro Salas
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Pedro Salas
© Pedro Salas

The architecture of the Organic Parcel Dining Room is sincere and honest, strictly adhering to the integral Parcel project. It does not seek beauty, but a sustainable form to generate meaningful experiences through its intervention in the site and its context. 

© Pedro Salas
© Pedro Salas
Long sections
Long sections
© Pedro Salas
© Pedro Salas

The restaurant was built with recycled structures from greenhouses, minimizing the impact on the land and adhering to the color palette and textures with its rust. The service constructions are erased and disappear with mirrors that reflect the gardens and the landscape. 

© Pedro Salas
© Pedro Salas
Cross sections
Cross sections

The bar and kitchen counters were raised with stone from the spills of the Suchiooc volcano and covered with reclaimed wood from the area.

© Pedro Salas
© Pedro Salas

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Tepoztlán, Mor., Mexico

Materials

Steel, Fabric

Restaurant, Mexico

Materials and Tags

Steel, Fabric, Restaurant, Mexico
Top #Tags