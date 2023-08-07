Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, ForestPatagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, ForestPatagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Interior Photography, BeamPatagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Interior Photography, BeamPatagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Installations & Structures
Lathuile, France
  • Architects: DRAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Felipe Camus, David Foessel, Sasha Mauroux
  • Lead Architects: Nicolas del Rio, Felipe Camus
  • Collaborators: Nils Hayoz, Clement Estreicher, Daniela Farias, Fernanda Urquiza, Guillaume Nguyen, Pilar Gonzalez Soldevilla, Belen García Ortega, Bruno Urrutia Sancho, María de Sotto, Enrique Sanz-Gadea López, Marius Nieschalk, Mirko Hayoz, Neva Hayoz, Emily Hayoz, Clarisse Hayoz, Jérôme Hayoz, Annemarie Schäfer, David Dörig
  • City: Lathuile
  • Country: France
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© David Foessel
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Image 24 of 31
Diagram
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Felipe Camus

Text description provided by the architects. A particular cultural mix has provided a series of unexpected suspended objects to the Patagonian landscape. Structures that are seemingly useless or at best oversized with a single cover become landmarks, indicating ownership or marking the way.

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Felipe Camus
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Image 25 of 31
Site plan
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Felipe Camus

Many times, they don't cover anything, they just provide shade. European settlers brought architectural styles, while local carpenters taught how to work with noble woods from the area as a substitute for corresponding solid materials.

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Felipe Camus
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Image 26 of 31
Roof plan
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© David Foessel

The mix became known as the Chilote/German technique due to its place of origin, characterized by ingenious carpentry made only of wood and roofs and facades made of Alerce tiles. Furthermore, there are some connections that unite the Auvernia-Rhône-Alpes region with northern Chilean Patagonia.

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Felipe Camus
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Image 27 of 31
Plan
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Felipe Camus

At the same distance from the Equator, Coyhaique and Annecy, both at 45° South and North, have a similar climate, and the objects project the same depth of shadow at opposite times of the year. While during the festival's inauguration, we enter the boreal summer, on June 21st it will be winter solstice in Chile, the moment of greatest shadow projection, if the weather allows it.

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Sasha Mauroux
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Image 28 of 31
Long section
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Camus

We wanted to contribute a piece of Patagonian shadow, a few square meters of a cantilevered object that will cross the path and redirect the views. The structure portrays and boasts its structural demands and houses a minimal habitable pod to be experienced by only one person at a time, to feel and appreciate the oversized cover while enjoying the views of the lake under a ventilated shade.

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Interior Photography
© Felipe Camus
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Image 29 of 31
Long elevation
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Felipe Camus

The volume is simply composed of a bare structure and a roof. The efforts seem simple although there are considerable forces that bring tension to the cabin. The flaneurs will feel compelled to stop and observe the hidden tension, resolved with wooden joints and a couple of pillars that gently rest on the ground.

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Interior Photography, Forest
© Felipe Camus
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Image 30 of 31
Cross section
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Felipe Camus

The uncomfortable imbalance between the cantilever and the supported section is fundamental to the sensation. The Patagonian Shadow Cabin will be a pause to broaden the vision of a particular latitude and cultural context.

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Sasha Mauroux
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Image 31 of 31
Cross elevation
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA - Interior Photography
© Sasha Mauroux

Cite: "Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA" [Pabellón Una sombra patagónica / DRAA] 07 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005088/patagonian-shadow-pavilion-draa> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags