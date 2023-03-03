Submit a Project Advertise
World
450 Warren / SO-IL

450 Warren / SO-IL

450 Warren / SO-IL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade450 Warren / SO-IL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade450 Warren / SO-IL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade450 Warren / SO-IL - Interior Photography, Stairs450 Warren / SO-IL - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Brooklyn, United States
  • Principal In Charge : Florian Idenburg
  • Principal : Jing Liu
  • Project Architect : Ted Baab
  • Architect In Charge : Karilyn Johanesen
  • Designers : Deok Kyu Chung, Alek Tomich, Danny Wei
  • Expediter : Vittaco
  • Specifications : Aaron Pine
  • Building Envelope : Laufs Engineering Design
  • Lighting Consultants : Lighting Workshop
  • Landscape Consultants : Brooklyn Grange, Gowanus Canal Conservancy
  • General Contractor  : KSK Construction Group
  • City : Brooklyn
  • Country : United States
450 Warren / SO-IL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. From row house brownstones to towers surrounded by green, the formerly industrial area of Gowanus is richly diverse in historic models of housing. A newly revitalized greenway adds to a specific context from which we question: What is a new model of living together?

450 Warren / SO-IL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iwan Baan

Our design frees urban multi-unit dwellings from traditional protocols. We engage with what makes the city more livable: conversations with the outdoors and conversations with others.

450 Warren / SO-IL - Image 12 of 19
First floor plan

We believe open space and green make living in proximity to one another more sustainable. Three courtyards create porosity to bring light and green deep within the site. A number of smaller structures open to the street and throughout the building. Textured masonry winds around each volume and courtyard, and shadows move across differing orientations to register the movement of the sun and the seasons.

450 Warren / SO-IL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iwan Baan

A community means shared spaces for living and relaxing together, but also informal interaction. Neighbors see one another’s comings and goings across the way, and a shared entry courtyard encourages chat. Transparent materials allow light and changing seasons to permeate the building’s activity.

450 Warren / SO-IL - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iwan Baan
450 Warren / SO-IL - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Iwan Baan
450 Warren / SO-IL - Image 17 of 19
Fourth floor plan
450 Warren / SO-IL - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Iwan Baan

Community living is also about contrasting spaces for privacy and intimacy. Each apartment entry is directly from the exterior. A front porch begins the transition to private space, reminiscent of neighborhood front stoops, a threshold between in and out, and communal and individual.

450 Warren / SO-IL - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Steel
© Iwan Baan

Living areas are a gradient of indoors and out, defined by their relationship to the landscape that fills the courtyards. Large terraces extend each living space outdoors. Intimate balconies create a buffer from the street for master bedrooms. Courtyards allow windows on three sides of every apartment. A mix of window sizes defines atmospheres of changing natural light and framed views of courtyards and the neighborhood beyond.

450 Warren / SO-IL - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Iwan Baan

Cite: "450 Warren / SO-IL" 03 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997334/450-warren-so-il> ISSN 0719-8884

