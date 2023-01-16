Submit a Project Advertise
World
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS

Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS

Wonju-si, South Korea
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Image 6 of 38
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS

Artificial Topography - How does architecture meet and embrace nature? This was the fundamental question underpinning this project.  To address this, we looked up and around at the natural setting to ensure that whatever the solution, it must not harm the existing topography or the surrounding environment. Our solution was to yield to nature.  We achieved this by situating the architecture behind the existing hill to ensure that the focal point remained with the natural surroundings, with the clubhouse sitting behind. Moreover, the clubhouse’s design was inspired by an effort to restore the landscape and invoke memories of the storied history of the surrounding area and to ensure that the existing topography was preserved.  

Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 38
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Image 29 of 38
Plan - 1st Floor
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS

In choosing the site of the Clubhouse, we selected the hill that sat between the canyon, as it was a place for the iconic design on the top of the hill.  However, the design solution was to keep the Clubhouse behind the existing natural hill, yielding to nature and preserving the existing majestic scenery that stretched from the Sum River.

Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS

In taking this approach to focus on the natural scenery and typography, visitors can walk from the river and canyon and can reach the top level of the Clubhouse.  The rooftop level of the Clubhouse was designed as a cultural community space for visitors - pedestrians and golfers and includes a café, gallery, concert hall, and observatory.  It also connects to the existing trekking/walking course and Museum SAN.

Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Image 30 of 38
Plan - 2nd Floor
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS

By creating architecture that stayed behind the existing hill, yielding to nature, and preserving this existing vista from the Sum River.   Here, visitors can converge with nature, enjoying the natural topography including the river and canyon view, which can be accessed from the top level of the Clubhouse.

Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS

The Clubhouse was designed as an added layer of topography in the existing natural scenery and topography.  In this way, nature remains connected and a part of the architecture, meeting the inner court green space with the stairs. Spaces between the existing topography and inner space were designed as a communal area which includes a restaurant café and was added in response to the existing nature so that visitors could look out at the majestic scenery and landscape.

Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Windows
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Image 34 of 38
Section
Seongmunan CC Clubhouse / LESS ARCHITECTS - Coast
Courtesy of LESS ARCHITECTS

Architectural design also works with various ideas related to sustainability.  This includes incorporating a roof green, water features, a courtyard, a front yard, a canopy design, a winding path, and various in-between spaces. These ideas control climate conditions for the inner space and outer site area and save energy consumption.

Project location

Wonju-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

LESS ARCHITECTS
Top #Tags